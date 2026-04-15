Editor's Review Murkomen stated that the police should not be restrained from taking severe measures allowed by law to protect the nation.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, on Wednesday, April 15, directed Inspector General Douglas Kanja to ensure that the civilians who cause harm to police officers are dealt with ruthlessly.

Speaking at the Embakasi National Police College, CS Murkomen condemned attacks on the police by civilians witnessed in Kikuyu town and other parts of the country.

He called on Kanja to ensure that civilians who attack law enforcement officers face the full force of the law, just as police officers do when they are accused of killing Kenyans.

"IG Kanja, when we see cases as we saw in Kikuyu, where civilians are hurting people, damaging property and fighting others, please take the same effort to make sure that you protect the NPS and the police officers.

"Civilians who are causing harm to the police and to the nation must also be dealt with ruthlessly to make sure that they face the full force of the law," Murkomen directed.

A file image of Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen with IG Kanja.



The CS reminded officers to, however, to follow what the law prescribes for crowd control and management. He expressed confidence that trained officers can show discernment when dealing with rowdy Kenyans.

"There is no reason why a properly trained police officer should fail to know when to use their arms and when not to use them. They should not also be restrained from taking severe measures allowed by law to protect the nation, protect civilians and people's property," the Interior Boss added.

Murkomen condemned the incident in Embu County, where police officers gunned down two civilians during a picketing exercise.

He intimated that a team from the NPS and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)was deployed to conduct investigations.

"I want to thank you, IG, for picking up that issue and ensuring that the top investigators have been sent to investigate the matter and ensure that our police officers who may have erred or may have violated the law are brought to justice," the CS stated.

The Interior CS claimed that the cases of police brutality in the country had reduced since the crowd control and management were introduced in police training.

Murkomen's statement came amid complaints of police officers using unprecedented force on civilians.