Editor's Review Ruto noted that maternal or newborn death not only devastates a family but also weakens the very foundation of a community.

President William Ruto has, for the first time, revealed that he and First Lady Rachel Ruto lost their firstborn son due to childbirth-related complications.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday, May 28, Ruto stated that he recalled his personal experience after being confronted about mothers and children dying during childbirth.

He noted that a conversation he had with Prof Senait Fisseha, the Vice President, Special Programmes at the Susan Thomson Buffet Foundation, made him rethink his approach in addressing the matter.

"Prof Senait told me that it is shameful that mothers in Kenya continue to lose their lives when giving birth, and newborns continue to die. It was an embarrassing moment for me.

"It quickly reminded me of my very own personal experience; Mama Rachel here, and I lost our firstborn son. So, it is not something that is a far-fetched story, but a reality we live with every day," Ruto disclosed.

A file photo of President William Ruto during the launch of the EWENE Acceleration Plan 2026-2028.



The President noted that maternal or newborn death not only devastates a family but also weakens the very foundation of a community and a nation.

He added that apart from saving lives, protecting mothers and children also helps break cycles of poverty and build a stronger future for Kenya.

The Head of State made the during the launch of the during the launch of the Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) Acceleration Plan 2026-2028.

He explained that in the next sx months, between now and November 2026, there will be a Maternal and Newborn Health Rapid Results Initiative - an urgent nationwide effort to deliver measurable results and accelerate action where it matters most.

Ruto announced that the National Treasury will allocate an additional Ksh4 billion to the Social Health Authority (SHA) to cover premiums for pregnant women.

He further disclosed that the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) will receive an additional KSh1 billion for the procurement of life-saving maternal and newborn health commodities, and an extra Ksh2.5 billion for family planning commodities.

The government will also recruit and deploy 5,000 nurses and midwives across the country to ensure more mothers and newborns receive quality healthcare.