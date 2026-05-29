Editor's Review Gilgil MP Martha Wangari has paid tribute to a Form Four student who died during the tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls' Senior School.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari has paid tribute to a Form Four student who died during the tragic fire incident at Utumishi Girls' Senior School.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, the MP mourned the death of Cecilia Wanjiku, describing her as a brilliant and selfless learner whose future held immense promise.

"Today, we mourn the painful loss of Cecilia Wanjiku, a Form Four student from Kambi Somali, one of our bright National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) scholars whose future carried so much promise," she wrote.

Wangari described Cecilia as an outstanding academic performer who excelled throughout her education journey and remained among the top students in sciences.

"Cecilia scored an impressive 399 marks in her KCPE examinations at Gilgil Highway Primary School before joining Karima Girls and later transferring to Utumishi Girls.

"She excelled in her studies and was the school’s best student in Sciences, consistently maintaining top grades, with her lowest mean grade being a B+," she added.

Wangari further revealed that Cecilia had recently been selected to represent the school in an upcoming biology contest, crediting her teachers for supporting her academic growth.

"She had been selected to represent her school in a biology contest at Amref University next week on 6th June. We also appreciate her biology teacher, Mr. Joseph Karanja, for the guidance and mentorship he gave Cecilia throughout her academic journey," she further said

File image of Cecilia Wanjiku

According to the MP, Cecilia died while attempting to rescue fellow students during the fire incident, an act she termed courageous and heroic.

"According to fellow students, Cecilia sadly lost her life while courageously trying to save other students during the tragedy. Her bravery, brilliance, and selflessness will forever remain in our hearts and in the hearts of all whose lives she touched," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba has released preliminary findings into the deadly fire.

In a statement, the CS revealed that investigators believe the blaze was deliberately started.

"The tragic fire was an act of arson. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is currently holding and questioning eight (8) learners, who are persons of interest in the investigation. The investigation will ascertain their individual roles in the planning and execution of this heinous act.

"Those found culpable will be charged in accordance with the provisions of the Penal Code and other relevant laws," the statement read.

Ogamba also faulted the school administration for failing to comply with mandatory safety standards, saying investigations uncovered serious lapses at the institution.

"The school did not adhere to the safety requirements as stipulated in the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations. In particular, there was congestion in the dormitory and one exit door was locked, contrary to the prescribed safety requirements," the statement added.

Ogamba further disclosed that teachers had prior information about possible unrest among students but failed to take preventive action before the incident occurred.

"Two teachers were informed of planned unrest by a section of Form Three learners. However, the teachers did not take appropriate action before the arson, despite having been informed beforehand," the statement further read.

Following the findings, the Ministry of Education announced sweeping disciplinary measures targeting the school’s management and staff.

The ministry also confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against the school principal and teachers linked to the incident.

"The Board of Management of Utumishi Girls Academy has been dissolved for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations.

"The Teachers Service Commission has been apprised of these findings and is taking appropriate and immediate disciplinary action against the Principal for failing to ensure compliance with the School Safety Manual and the Basic Education Regulations. The teachers who failed to take action despite having been informed of the planned unrest will also be subjected to disciplinary proceedings," the statement noted.

Ogamba added that investigations were continuing to determine whether other education officials failed in their duties.

"Investigations are ongoing to establish other aspects of negligence on the part of officers from the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission. Appropriate disciplinary and legal action will be taken against officers found to have been negligent in their duties," the statement concluded.