Editor's Review The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two senior police officers in Kisii County over alleged bribery involving a land dispute case.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two senior police officers in Kisii County over alleged bribery involving a land dispute case.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, EACC said the suspects, DCIO Kitutu Central Sub-County Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa and Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station, were arrested following investigations by detectives.

The anti-graft agency said the officers were accused of demanding money from a member of the public in exchange for facilitating the arrest of a suspect linked to an alleged land grabbing incident.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested the DCIO Kitutu Central Sub-County, Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa, alongside Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya of Nyanchwa Police Station, over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a member of the public," the statement read.

According to EACC, the complaint was lodged after the officers allegedly demanded Ksh100,000 from the complainant over a disputed parcel of land in Nyanchwa Estate, Kisii County.

"The arrests followed a complaint alleging that the officers demanded Ksh100,000 to facilitate the arrest of an individual accused of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land within Nyanchwa Estate, Kisii County, and putting up structures on it," the statement added.

File image of EACC headquarters in Nairobi

EACC stated that detectives launched investigations into the matter, leading to the arrest of the two officers after they allegedly received part of the demanded money.

"Following investigations by EACC’s detectives, the two officers were arrested after allegedly receiving part payment of Ksh40,000 from the complainant," the statement further read.

EACC said the suspects were escorted to the commission’s Kisii Regional Office for processing before being released on cash bail of Ksh50,000 each pending completion of investigations.

Elsewhere, a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice have been arrested in a bribery sting conducted by EACC.

In a statement, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested following an undercover operation after a complaint was filed by a resident whose electricity supply had been disconnected.

According to EACC, the Kenya Power technician reportedly demanded a bribe in exchange for restoring power.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property," the statement read.

EACC revealed that the complaint was lodged on Thursday, May 28, prompting detectives to launch investigations into the matter.

"The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Commission on 28th May 2026 by a resident whose electricity had been disconnected two days earlier," the statement added.

EACC said investigations established that the main suspect, identified as Gerald Nyaoke, allegedly demanded Ksh30,000 from the complainant to facilitate the reconnection.

"Investigations established that the suspect, Gerald Nyaoke, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded Kes 30,000 from the complainant in exchange for restoring power supply," the statement revealed.

Subsequently, detectives mounted a sting operation that enabled them to monitor the interactions between the complainant and the suspects before making the arrests after the alleged bribe exchange.

"Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted an operation that enabled them to monitor and document interactions between the complainant and the suspects, culminating in the arrest after the alleged bribe exchange," the statement concluded.

The suspects were later escorted to the Integrity Centre for further processing and investigations.