Editor's Review Kenya Law has addressed reports circulating online suggesting that Kenyans would soon be required to pay to access or download court cases and legal documents.

The National Council for Law Reporting has addressed reports circulating online suggesting that Kenyans would soon be required to pay to access or download court cases and legal documents from the Kenya Law website.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, Kenya Law assured the public that key legal resources, including case law, laws, gazettes, and cause lists, remain freely accessible.

"It has been brought to our attention of claims circulating online regarding the charging for access to and download of Case Law and the Laws of Kenya on the Kenya Law website, new.kenyalaw.org," the statement read.

Kenya Law clarified that no charges have been introduced for accessing legal information currently available on its platform.

"The National Council for Law Reporting (Kenya Law) wishes to clarify to the Public that access to or download of Case Law and the Laws of Kenya including the Kenya Gazette and the Cause List are currently accessible for free on new.kenyalaw.org," the statement added.

Kenya Law, however, noted that one publication remains available through a paid channel but emphasized that this does not affect access to other legal materials.

"The Annual Supplement, published under Legal Notice No. 221/2023. is currently available at a nominal fee through the e-Citizen platform. The Public is further informed to access the updated Laws of Kenya on new.kenyalaw.org," the statement concluded.

File image of Janet Munywoki

Elsewhere, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advertised 33 job opportunities for qualified Kenyans.

"The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 171 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective, and transparent administration of justice," the notice read.

The vacancies include Chairperson, Land Acquisition Tribunal, Chairperson, National Civil Aviation Administrative Review Tribunal, Chairperson, Business Premises Rent Tribunal (BPRT), and Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal– (Advocate).

Others are Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal– (Non-Advocate), Director, Public Affairs and Corporate Communication, Deputy Director, Strategy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Deputy Director, Research & Data Analytics, and Deputy Director, Organizational Productivity and Quality Assurance.

JSC is also seeking to fill the position of Deputy Director, Internal Audit, Deputy Director, Risk Management, Assistant Director, Information Systems Audit, and Member Industrial Property Tribunal-(Non-Advocate).

To apply, interested candidates are required to submit their applications through the JSC’s jobs portal https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/.

The commission said the deadline for submitting the applications is June 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

JSC noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by the commission for interviews.

Further, the commission warned applicants against any form of Canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.

"The Judicial Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates," JSC added.