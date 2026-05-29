Editor's Review Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

In an update on Friday, May 29, the Judiciary said the appointment takes effect after the completion of Justice Daniel Musinga’s term at the helm of the appellate court.

"This follows the completion of Justice Daniel Musinga's non-renewable term of five years on May 24, 2026," the update read.

The Judiciary also noted that Karanja, who is currently the most senior judge at the Court of Appeal, will serve in the acting capacity until judges elect a substantive president.

"Justice Karanja is the court's senior most judge. She will hold the position pending the election of a substantive president by the Judges of Appeal," the update added.

Karanja holds a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from the University of London and a Bachelor of Laws degree (LLB) from the University of Nairobi.

She began her judicial career in March 1985 when she was appointed District Magistrate II (Professional).

Over the years, Karanja rose through the ranks and became the Chief Magistrate in charge of the Anti-Corruption Court in 2002.

In 2004, she was appointed as a High Court judge and served in several stations before joining the Court of Appeal in 2012.

Karanja is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators London and Kenya chapters.

File image of Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja

Elsewhere, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advertised 33 job opportunities for qualified Kenyans.

"The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is a Constitutional Commission established under Article 171 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, to promote and facilitate the independence and accountability of the Judiciary and the efficient, effective, and transparent administration of justice," the notice read.

The vacancies include Chairperson, Land Acquisition Tribunal, Chairperson, National Civil Aviation Administrative Review Tribunal, Chairperson, Business Premises Rent Tribunal (BPRT), and Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal– (Advocate).

Others are Ad hoc Member, Political Parties Disputes Tribunal–(Non-Advocate), Director, Public Affairs and Corporate Communication, Deputy Director, Strategy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Deputy Director, Research & Data Analytics, and Deputy Director, Organizational Productivity and Quality Assurance.

JSC is also seeking to fill the position of Deputy Director, Internal Audit, Deputy Director, Risk Management, Assistant Director, Information Systems Audit, and Member Industrial Property Tribunal-(Non-Advocate).

To apply, interested candidates are required to submit their applications through the JSC’s jobs portal https://jsc.go.ke/jobs-2/.

The commission said the deadline for submitting the applications is June 12, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

JSC noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by the commission for interviews.

Further, the commission warned applicants against any form of Canvassing, saying it will lead to automatic disqualification.

"The Judicial Service Commission is an equal opportunity employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates," JSC added.