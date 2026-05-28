Editor's Review Ruto dismissed claims that matatu operators were influenced by 'brown envelopes' to call off their strike.

President William Ruto, on Thursday, May 28, revealed that the current suppliers of fuel to Kenya under the government-to-government deal were concerned by the plan to build an oil refinery in Mombasa.

Speaking at the national prayer breakfast, Ruto stated that Billionaire Businessman Aliko Dangote confided in him that he was under a lot of pressure from Kenya's current fuel suppliers.

He added that the suppliers still wanted Kenya to source fuel from them, but partnering with Dangote to establish a refinery offered a long-term solution to the fuel crisis.

"I was talking with Mr Dangote yesterday, and he was telling me how much resistance has been built by the people we are buying fuel from now because they want us to continue buying their fuel'

"But we have to make those decision sthat will transform our country, and I want to tell you that some of the times, we have to forego temporary convenience for long-term transformation," Ruto stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto, President Yoweri Museveni, and Aliko Dangote at a past event







The Head of State noted that Kenya would finally be able to benefit from the oil discovered in Turkana County.

He further dismissed claims that matatu operators were influenced with 'brown envelopes' to call off their strike after meeting him at State House, Mombasa.

Ruto stated that he presented the leaders with facts about the fuel crisis and explained to them why the government could not subsidise the fuel beyond the current rates.

"I know many people say that they were influenced this way and that way. Maybe they were, but by the facts of the situation.

"I explained to them about how the country would go if we were reckless about subsidies. For a whole year, we had to pay between Ksh150 and 160 billion loan, which had been used for subsidies," he added.

He reiterated that in the last three months, the government has spent Ksh28 billion on subsidies, including cushioning the cost of diesel by Ksh40 per litre.

The President maintained that he was working relentlessly to better the situation while also trying to avert a scenario where the fuel pumps in the country run dry.