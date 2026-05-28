Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the rollout of a new digital enforcement framework for minor traffic offences.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the rollout of a new digital enforcement framework for minor traffic offences.

In a statement on Thursday, May 28, the authority said the new system was developed in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Judiciary and other enforcement agencies following the withdrawal of an earlier notice on the implementation of the Minor Traffic Offences System.

NTSA announced the official start date for the new framework and explained the legal provisions under which it will operate.

"The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to notify members of the public that the Government will operationalize a modernized enforcement framework for minor traffic offences under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), effective 1st June, 2026," the statement read.

According to NTSA, the framework is intended to improve road safety, boost compliance with traffic laws, ease congestion in traffic courts and enhance transparency and efficiency in traffic enforcement.

The authority explained that motorists who commit certain offences will not always be required to appear in court immediately under the new system.

"Under the new framework, motorists who commit certain minor traffic offences will no longer need to appear in court immediately. Instead, they may receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence," the statement added.

NTSA further detailed how offences will be detected and how notifications will be issued to offenders.

"Offences can be detected either by police officers during routine enforcement or electronically via traffic cameras and other digital monitoring systems. Once sufficient evidence is gathered, the notification will be issued to the driver or the registered vehicle owner," the statement further read.

File image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa

NTSA additionally outlined the different methods that will be used to serve notifications to motorists and urged vehicle owners to update their details in the NTSA system.

"These notifications may be served in several ways, including personal delivery by police officers, affixing the notice to the vehicle, or electronically via SMS, email, or approved digital traffic enforcement platforms. Motorists are therefore strongly encouraged to ensure their contact details in the NTSA registration system are accurate and up to date," the statement noted.

According to NTSA, each notification will contain important details including the nature of the offence, the date, time and location where it occurred, the prescribed penalty, payment instructions and response timelines.

Motorists who receive the notices will either have the option of admitting liability and paying the prescribed fine within the stipulated period or disputing the allegations in court.

NTSA noted that those who choose to pay the fine may settle the matter without appearing before a magistrate, although courts will still retain powers to reduce or refund penalties depending on mitigating circumstances and administer demerit points where necessary.

The authority also warned motorists against ignoring notifications or failing to comply with the process.

"Failure to respond, pay fines, or appear in court when required may result in harsher penalties imposed by the COURTS. Motorists have the RIGHT to access evidence, such as photographs or video recordings, supporting the alleged offence," the statement concluded.

NTSA assured the public that all personal data collected under the framework will be handled in accordance with the Constitution and the Data Protection Act.

This comes days after NTSA rescheduled its planned eLogbook virtual training sessions and demonstrations.

In a statement on Monday, May 25, the agency said the change follows the declaration of Wednesday, May 27, as a public holiday for Eid-ul-Adha.

"Following the Kenya Gazette Notice dated 25th May 2026 declaring Wednesday 27th May 2026, Eid-ul-Adha Public Holiday, the Authority informs the public of rescheduling of the elogbook virtual training sessions and demonstrations to Friday, 29th May 2026 for the stakeholder categories," the statement read.

The authority announced that the session targeting the diplomatic community will now take place in the morning.

"The Diplomatic Community training session will be held on 29.05.2026 at 09.00a.m," the statement added.

NTSA also provided details for the afternoon session involving multiple transport sector stakeholders and operators.

"The training session for Transport Network Companies, Insurance Companies, Legal Practitioners and Legal Firms, Driving Schools, School Transport Operators, Heavy Commercial Vehicle operators, and PSV operators such as Sacco, Taxi and Tour operators will be held on 29.05.2026 at 02.00p.m," the statement further read.

NTSA apologized for any inconvenience caused by the changes and urged stakeholders to seek assistance where necessary.

"We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation. For enquiries and further details on the virtual training sessions and demonstrations, kindly visit the nearest NTSA Office, NTSA Help Desk at the Huduma Kenya Centres or send an email through [email protected]," the statement concluded.