Editor's Review "We are going to have elections. There will be no violence, and they will be free and fair."

On Thursday, May 28, President William Ruto urged Kenyans not to be anxious about the 2027 elections, especially about what would happen if his bid for re-election fails.

Ruto stated that the outcome of the General Election was all part of God's plan and that Kenyans, including himself, would have to accept.

He further maintained that no man had the power to change the will of God, and assured Kenyans that the elections would be peaceful, free and fair.

"We are going to have elections, and they will be peaceful. There will be no violence, and they will be free and fair, because what God has decided, no man can change.

"So, relax. The people are in a panic. If God has decided that Ruto will get a second time, he will. If he decides otherwise, that is what will happen, and we will move on as a country," the President noted.

A file photo of President William Ruto and DP Kithure Kindiki during the National Prayer Breakfast.



The Head of State declared that anyone who had plans to divide Kenya as it heads into elections would fail spectacularly.

He stated that in the meantime, his government would do whatever it could to deliver its mandate to the people of Kenya.

Earlier, ODM Leader Oburu Oginga made a clarion call for peace ahead of the polls. He argued that politics should not be used to turn Kenyans against each other.

The two leaders shared their sentiments during the National Prayer Breakfast, whose main theme this year was reconciliation.

Ruto's comments came amid concerns by a section of Kenyans about election rigging after some elected leaders allied to the government alleged that they would stop at nothing to ensure Ruto's re-election.

The President also came under fire after some UDA leaders made incendiary remarks against a certain community and the Munt Kenya region, remarks which were termed as tribal profiling.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had also dared Ruto to come out and condemn the election rigging claims and reassure Kenyans that the 2027 polls would be peaceful.