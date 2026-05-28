Editor's Review Residents in parts of Kisumu have been informed of a temporary water supply interruptions after Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (KIWASCO) announced scheduled maintenance activities.

Residents in parts of Kisumu have been informed of a temporary water supply interruptions after Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (KIWASCO) announced scheduled maintenance activities at its treatment facilities.

In a notice on Thursday, May 28, the company said the interruption is meant to facilitate routine cleaning works at reservoir tanks located at the Dunga Treatment Plant.

"For continued efficiency and water quality, we will be carrying out scheduled routine cleaning of our reservoir tanks at Dunga Treatment Plant on 2rd and 5th June, 2026," the notice read in part.

According to KIWASCO, areas expected to be affected on June 2 include Milimani, Nyamasaria, Nyalenda, Central Business District and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, customers in additional locations will experience supply interruptions on June 5, with the affected areas listed as Central Business District, Dunga beach, Nanga, Nyalenda A & B, Posta Flats, Ondiek, Polyview, Star Hospital, Kaloleni, and Lumumba Hospital.

Nyalenda Railways, United Mall, Kisumu Boys High school, Kisumu Girls High school, Kisumu Day, Industrial Area, Kenya Breweries, Highrise and adjacent areas will also be affected.

File image of KIWASCO offices

KIWASCO has urged residents and businesses in the affected zones to make early preparations to minimize inconvenience during the maintenance period.

"Kindly store enough water for use ahead of the stated dates as per your area," the notice concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) announced plans to review water tariffs and licensing arrangements in three counties.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 31, the agency confirmed that it had received applications for water service retail licences and tariff adjustments from four Water Service Providers (WSPs).

The WSPs were Kisumu Water & Sanitation Company Limited (KIWASCO), Kirinyaga County Water & Sanitation PLC (KICOWASCO), Rukanga Makutano Water & Sanitation PLC (RUMAWASCO), and Takaba Water and Sewerage Company (TAWASCO).

According to the regulator, the proposed tariff adjustments were aimed at enabling full cost recovery, supporting critical infrastructure investments, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of water services.

According to WASREB, the review process covered parts of Kisumu County, Kirinyaga County, and Mandera County.

The agency noted that the review process would involve public participation in the affected areas, giving locals an opportunity to give their views on the proposed changes.

The regulator had scheduled a series of hybrid public consultation meetings, both physical and virtual, to facilitate this engagement.

"These meetings will provide stakeholders an opportunity to express their views on licensing, service delivery, tariff adjustments and potential service improvements," the notice read in part.