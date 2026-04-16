Editor's Review "The people of Kayafungo do not want an industrial park. Divide the land and give everyone a title deed."

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro, on Thursday, April 16, announced that the planned Vipingo Special Economic Zone Project by President William Ruto would not go on as planned.





Mung'aro stated that the residents of Kayafungo and Mwanmwinga did not want the industrial park during an engagement forum with them.





He ordered that the 2,000 acres of land set aside for the project should be divided among the locals.





"Dorcas and your team, you have heard that the people of Kayafungo do not want an industrial park. Divide the land and give everyone a title deed.





"We have agreed publicly, and I, as the Governor, cannot impose the project on the people," Governor Mung'aro added.





A file image of Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro (right) and Kaloleni MP Paul Katana







The Kilifi County Chief stated that once investors present themselves to fund the project, he would go back to the people and seek their counsel.





"For us to do development, we must have public participation. When the time comes when he would have found investors, we will go back to the public and ask for their opinion," he added.





Meanwhile, in place of the jobs that would have been created by the establishment of the industrial park, Mung'aro announced more Kazi Mtaani employment opportunities for the locals.





"There is the Kazi mashinani project. Now that we only have two months left, I have spoken for the Environment CEC to add 2,000 more employment slots in Kilifi and distribute them among the women and youths," he declared.





Kaloleni Member of Parliament Paul Katana stated that while the county donated 3,000 acres for the project, no progress has yet been made.





Katana told Mung'aro that his constituents did not want the project and asked him to stop it and relocate it elsewhere.





"The people have said that they don't want the project here. I ask the Governor to look for land elsewhere and take the project there," the MP reiterated.





President Ruto had launched the Vipingo Special Economic Zone in September 2025.





The project, estimated at Ksh390 billion, was an industrial hub to boost regional commerce and was poised to create 35,000 jobs for the youth.



