Editor's Review "Gen Zs have done well in terms of creating awareness through their smartphones, but they must move to the next stage."

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Monday, April 20, told GenZs that he fully supported them ahead of the planned demonstrations to protest the spike in fuel prices in the country.

Gachagua hinted that the United Opposition would not be part of the mass action, but stated that the Gen Zs had the right to make their own decision and gave them his blessing.

He intimated that the Opposition would sit down, chart the way forward following the Ksh9 reduction of fuel, and advise Kenyans on what to do next. However, the DCP leader made it clear that he had no control over Kenyans.

"The final decision is with the people of Kenya. We as leaders can only recommend what we think should be done."

"If the Gen Zs decide outside our outfit that they want to take to the streets, they have my blessings. I think that they are wonderful children," Gachagua stated.

A file image of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua during an interview at his Karen home.

He told President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen that the killings witnessed during the June 2024 protests should not be repeated.

"All I need to ask William Ruto, Kindiki, Murkomen and the others is that if these kids decide in their wisdom to come out and protest against the fuel hike and unreasonable prices, please do not kill them like the other time," Gachagua stated.

However, the former DP told Gen Zs that while picketing pushed for change, the real change would come at the ballot box.

He advised them to not only register as voters, but also participate in the General Election in August 2027 to root out all bad leaders.

"I have told the Gen Zs that they have done well in terms of creating awareness through their smartphones, but they must move to the next stage. The real transformation in the country will take place at the ballot box on August 10, 2027.

"I therefore take this opportunity to appeal to them to acquire the tools of change so that they can participate in bringing meaningful impact to this country and protecting the vote," Gachagua reiterated.

The Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) lowered the cost of fuel by Ksh9 for super and Ksh10 for diesel after the government reduced the VAT to 8 per cent.

Ruto stated that the government had also spent Ksh6.2 billion to subsidise fuel prices.

Nairobi Police Boss Issa Mohammud stated that he had not received any notification about planned protests on Tuesday, and warned Kenyans against attending illegal demonstrations.