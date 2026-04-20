Editor's Review The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed an advert circulating online claiming the commission has announced the recruitment of teachers.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed an advert circulating online claiming the commission has announced the recruitment of teachers.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, TSC flagged the viral advert as fake, saying it did not originate from the commission.

TSC cautioned members of the public against falling for the fake advert, adding that job vacancies, recruitment guidelines, adverts, and other communications are only published through verified channels.

“There are fake recruitment adverts purporting to be from Teachers Service Commission on recruitment.

“Please note that authentic job vacancies, recruitment guidelines, adverts and official information are only available on our official website, verified official communication channels and recognised national media outlets,” TSC stated.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei.

The commission urged Kenyans to only refer to its official platforms for authentic information.

“Please refer to our website http://tsc.go.ke, Facebook page TSC KENYA and X TSC_KE for verified information,” the statement added.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has flagged an advert circulating on social media purporting to announce job vacancies within the corporation.

In a statement on Monday, April 20, Kenya Railways warned the public against falling for the scam.

KRC noted that scammers are impersonating the corporation by posting fake job vacancies and soliciting money from job seekers.

“Kenya Railways wishes to alert the public of fraudsters impersonating the Corporation by advertising fake job vacancies and soliciting money from unsuspecting job seekers,” read the statement in part.

The corporation clarified that all its job openings are published exclusively on its official website and in national daily newspapers.

“All vacancies are published only on the official website (www.krc.co.ke) and in national daily newspapers. Applications are submitted strictly through the official Job Link on the website,” the corporation stated.

KRC also emphasised that it does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process, including application, shortlisting, interviews, or appointment.