Editor's Review Passengers can select their seats if they book their tickets from the SGR terminus.

Kenya Railways on Tuesday, April 21, confirmed that passengers travelling on the SGR train can choose their seats when booking.

The firm disclosed that while the privilege of selecting seats while booking online is not only a preserve of Premium customers.

Kenya Railways explained that those travelling on First Class and Economy can also select their seats, but will have to book their tickets at the terminus.

They must physically visit any of the SGR railway stations and seek assistance from the staff at the counter.

"Seat selection is only available for First Class and Economy bookings when tickets are purchased over the counter at any Madaraka Express station," the statement read in part.

A file image of the seats in the SGR Economy coach.



Meanwhile, Kenya Railways urged passengers to be wary of fraudsters purporting to sell railway tickets on its behalf.

"Beware of fraudsters impersonating Kenya Railways and luring unsuspecting members of the public into booking tickets through fake and unofficial booking platforms," the corporation cautioned.

The firm reiterated that all train bookings should be made through its official platforms, including the website, the USSD code and in-person bookings at the railway stations.

In recent upgrades to their coaches, the organisation revamped the seating designs of the economy coach.

Passengers no longer have to sit facing each other, and the table that separated them was also one away. All three-seaters face one direction, and the two-seaters are arranged in rows to face the opposite direction.

Kenya Railways also issued an update on the launch of its courier services, which would offer same-day deliveries along the Nairobi-Mombasa route.

It confirmed that the rollout would happen soon and assured customers of fast, safe and reliable services designed to meet their needs.

The launch of the new project will diversify the portfolio of the SGR and increase revenue earned along the 488-kilimetre stretch.