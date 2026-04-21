Editor's Review "You will remember that this country actually awarded the HSC to somebody holding a bag of githeri."

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday, April 21, proposed that Tuko Kadi patriot Allans Ademba should be awarded a state commendation for his contributions towards the voter registration drive.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Sifuna stated that Ademba managed to convince many youths to register as voters through civic education and online mobilisation.

He stated that it was admirable for the Gen Z activist to do so without the massive budget that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had.

Sifuna appreciated how difficult it was to rally Kenyans to register as voters and termed Ademba as a man worth his salt.

"There is a young man on social media called Allans Ademba. If there was ever a person in this country who deserves a state commendation, it is that young man who has mobilised the Tuko Kadi movement."

"What Ademba has been able to achieve in terms of registration of over a million young people in a very short space, I think some of these titles some of us have should be given to him because of the civil education he is doing and a ta fraction of the budgets we see from IEBC," he stated.

A file image of Allans Ademba

The embattled ODM Secretary General opined that Ademba deserved to be given the Head of State Commendation (HSC), arguably more than Githeri man.

"You will remember that this country actually awarded the HSC to somebody for simply standing in a line and holding a bag of githeri," he stated,

Sifuna hit out at the IEBC over the poor articulation of their communication during the mass voter registration exercise.

He called out the commission led by Chairperson Erastus Ethekon for the confusion it created after it declared that some voters who registered in 2012 needed to register afresh.

The Nairobi Senator also called on the Senate to look into allegations that IEBC was registering foreigners as voters in border counties.

IEBC confirmed that it had registered 1.4 million new voters, with seven days remaining to the end of the exercise.

Ademba has been at the forefront, calling on Kenyan youths to register as voters. He has led campaigns in Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa to sensitise the importance of registering as voters.

Ethekon stated that the number is encouraging despite falling short of the 26million targeted ahead of the 2027 polls.