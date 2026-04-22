Editor's Review "We have found men who claim to have between 50 and 70 spouses as dependents; I am sure even Khalwale does not have 50."

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for a Kenyan man accused of defrauding the Social Health Authority (SHA) by claiming he had 372 dependents.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale made the revelation on Wednesday, April 22, when appearing before the Senate to answer questions on matters of health.

CS Duale revealed that the man was unmasked during an audit of the SHA system conducted this week.

He claimed that it was nearly impossible for one man to have sired 372 children and register all of them as dependents, as it exceeded the legal limits.

Duale stated that the case was an example of the corruption that happened in the old National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), but was impossible under SHA.

"I do not think we have someone who has 372 children on earth. That person is from Kuale, and the DCI is investigating," he stated.

A file image of Health CS Aden Duale addressing the Senate on April 22, 2026.



The CS threw a light jab at Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, as he gave another example of a patient who registered 50 spouses as his dependents.

"We have found men who claim to have between 50 and 70 spouses as dependents; I am sure even Khalwale does not have 50. This is what is going on in Kenya in terms of fraud and what used to happen in NHIF," he stated.

The Health boss intimated that the audit also revealed that one patient had visited a medical facility five times in a single day.

Duale alleged that some patients were collaborating with medical staff and medical facilities to defraud SHA.

However, he expressed confidence that the new system would weed out the culprits and ensure that taxpayers' money is not misused or looted through such schemes.

"22 doctors have been denied access to the SHA system, and over 40 clinicians have been denied their right because of fraud. The transformation will continue because of the laws we have under SHA and SHIF," the CS stated.

The Health boss assured the Senate that SHA was functional and that the Ministry would address all issues raised.

Some of the concerns raised included low outpatient limits for teachers, non-acceptance by some health facilities and reduced benefits.