Editor's Review Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei confirmed that the Speaker’s office had officially received the petition outlining the allegations against the legislator.

The Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly has received a complaint from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) seeking investigations into bribery and intimidation allegations against Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education Chairperson, Jack Wanami Wamboka.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 22, Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei confirmed that the Speaker’s office had officially received the petition outlining the allegations against the legislator.

"I wish to convey that the Office of the Speaker of the National Assembly is in receipt of a formal complaint from the outgoing Chairperson of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) raising serious allegations on the conduct of the Chairperson of the Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, Jack Wanami Wamboka," she said.

According to Boss, the complaint details alleged troubling conduct directed at its officers during committee proceedings, alongside claims of unethical demands tied to parliamentary processes.

"In the letter, the Reverend Dr. Samuel Kobia states that in addition to the alleged open hostility, harassment, and demeaning treatment of officers of NCIC by the Chairperson, the NCIC has credible concerns regarding allegations that the Chairperson has demanded inducements as a precondition to grant audience or favorable consideration during committee proceedings," she added.

File image of Bumula MP Jack Wamboka

Boss noted that the petition ultimately calls for decisive action from the Speaker, further highlighting the gravity of the accusations against public office and constitutional integrity standards.

"He concludes by seeking the intervention of the Honourable Speaker to cause an impartial investigation into the allegations which, if proven, constitute abuse of office and a violation of Chapter 6 of the Constitution and the statutory provisions on leadership and integrity," she further said.

This comes weeks after the Council of Governors (CoG) announced the suspension of engagements with the Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) and the limitation of engagements with the Senate County Public Investment Committee.

In a press release on Monday, February 9, the CoG said appearances before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee have increasingly been marked by alleged extortion, intimidation, and humiliation.

"The Council of Governors notes with great concern the continuous and escalating extortion, political witch-hunt, harassment, intimidation and humiliation of Excellency Governors by certain Senators when they appear before the County Public Accounts Committee," the statement read.

As a result, the council said governors will no longer appear before CPAC until the matter is resolved through formal talks between the two institutions.

"To this effect, the Council has resolved that Governors will not appear before the CPAC committee until these concerns are addressed through a structured engagement between the leadership of the Senate and the Council of Governors," the statement added.

As a result, the council said governors will no longer appear before CPAC until the matter is resolved through formal talks between the two institutions.

"To this effect, the Council has resolved that Governors will not appear before the CPAC committee until these concerns are addressed through a structured engagement between the leadership of the Senate and the Council of Governors," the statement added.