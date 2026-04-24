Editor's Review National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed he declined a Cabinet Secretary Position in President William Ruto’s administration.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed he declined a Cabinet Secretary Position in President William Ruto’s administration.

Speaking on Thursday, April 23, during an interview with Oga Obinna, Ichung’wah said President Ruto had offered him the Treasury, Transport, and Interior docket, but he declined.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament explained that he turned down the CS Position because he did not want to abandon his constituents.

“The President told me, ‘Come to the cabinet, finance is yours if you want it; if not, you can take transport or interior.’ I told him, ‘Your Excellency, thank you very much, but let me remain in Parliament,” said Ichung’wah.

He continued, “I didn’t want a CS position; I have a calling to do what I am doing today, and I am very clear in my mind on that. I never wanted to abandon the people of Kikuyu because I had set out an agenda that I needed to fulfil. It is that serious for me.”

File image of Kikuyu MP Kimani ichung'wah.

Further, Ichung’wah said he told the Head of State that he needed strong voices in Parliament, and that is how he ended up being the leader of the majority in the National Assembly.

“I told him he would need me in Parliament because a number of my colleagues wanted to be in Cabinet, and Parliament would require strong voices. That is how I ended up becoming the Leader of the Majority,” Ichung’wah explained.

At the same time, Ichung’wah ruled out the possibility of vying for the position of Kiambu County governor.

He said he has no intention of running for governor, adding that he will seek a fourth term as Kikuyu MP in the 2027 General Election.

“I would never run for the position of governor, and I tell the people of Kikuyu and Kiambu: the day you hear that Kimani Ichung’wah is vying for a governor’s seat, just know something is wrong with my mind, organize a harambee quickly and take me to Mathare,” he stated.

Further, Ichung’wah revealed that he spoke to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua even after his impeachment.

Ichung’wah said the former DP had a personal problem and reached out to him through a friend.

“I have spoken to Gachagua even after impeachment. There was a time he had a problem and reached out through a friend. He wanted to reach out to the President, but the friend said he would not go to the president, and he came to me,” he stated.

This comes weeks after Gachagua’s rally in Kikuyu town was disrupted. Police officers lobbed teargas at the crowd, forcing the rally to end prematurely.

Following the incident, Gachagua accused Ichung’wah and President Ruto of being behind the disruption.

“Mr. William Ruto and Kimani Ichung’wah are the greatest political cowards in the country. The use of police, live ammunition and teargas cannot stop an idea whose time has come. Thank you the great people of Kikuyu for your bravery, courage, and resilience.

“You have proven you cannot be intimidated by Ruto and Ichung'wah by whatever means and you made hard decisions about 2027,” he stated.