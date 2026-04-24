Editor's Review The Narok County government has dismissed allegations of tourists being detained at the Muthu Keekorok Lodge in the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

The Narok County government has dismissed allegations of tourists being detained at the Muthu Keekorok Lodge in the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

In a statement on Friday, April 24, Narok County refuted the claims by MGM Muthu Hotels, terming them as false, inaccurate, and alarmist.

The hotel had claimed that tourists were unlawfully prevented from leaving the lodge and that management had been denied access to the premises.

“The County Government of Narok categorically denies the false, inaccurate, and alarmist claims made by MGM Muthu Hotels that international tourists staying at Muthu Keekorok Lodge have been unlawfully denied the right to leave and that the management of the Lodge have been denied access to the premises,” read the statement in part.

The county clarified that the disruptions at the Muthu Keekorok Lodge stemmed from a labour dispute between the lodge and its employees that resulted in a strike.

File image of Muthu Keekorok Lodge.

According to the county, the dispute arose from alleged staff harassment, mismanagement, hazardous working conditions, declining service standards, and low staff morale.

“The correct position, which the County Government of Narok hereby confirms, is that the primary reason for the disruption of operations at Muthu Keekorok Lodge was a protracted labour dispute between MGM Muthu Hotels and its workers, which resulted in a strike action by the workers,” the county said.

Narok County confirmed that there were no security threats to tourists at Muthu Keekorok Lodge.

It noted that all the guests who were staying at the Lodge before the strike action are safe and are welcome to continue staying at the Lodge until the time they were scheduled to check out.

“In addition, no tourists, local or international, have been prevented from entering or leaving the Lodge,” the county stated.

Further, Narok County said all the guests who were staying at the lodge are being protected by County Rangers under the command of the Chief Park Warden, in collaboration with the Tourism Police Unit.

Additionally, the county said the strike could disrupt normal operations and urged the lodge management to arrange alternative accommodation for affected guests.

On Thursday, the MGM Muthu Hotels management claimed that foreign tourists staying the lodge were denied the right to leave.

The lodge also accused the Narok County government of denying them access to the property despite having a 50-year lease.

“The use of unilateral, illegal force to block an international investor and trap their guests shows the "darkness" of how a powerful person can unilaterally sabotage a legitimate international business.

“Regional leadership is acting above the law, showing a complete disregard for legal contracts and investor protections,” the lodge claimed.

The MGM Muthu Hotels management called on the national government to intervene and allow safe passage of the tourists staying in the lodge.

“Our guests must be allowed safe passage, and the illegal blockade of our property must be lifted.

“The world is watching. We will not be silenced while our guests are being held hostage, and our investments are threatened by regional tyranny,” the statement added.