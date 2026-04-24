Editor's Review The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has announced temporarily closure of sections of two major roads on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has announced temporarily closure of sections of Ngong Road and Forest Line Road on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

In a public notice on Friday, April 24, KeRRA said the temporary closure will facilitate the Oloolua Forest Run 2026.

The authority noted that the sections will be closed for five hours from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

The affected sections include Ngong Road at Embubul Junction, Forest Line Road at Tamfeed/Gataka Junction, and the section leading up to the SGR Bridge on Olkeri Road.

“In collaboration with the State Department of Irrigation, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) wishes to notify the public of temporary road closure along Forest Line Road, Ngong Road at Embubul Junction, Tamfeed/Gataka Junction, and up to the SGR Bridge on Olkeri Road. This closure will take place on Saturday, 25th April 2026, from 6:00 am to 11:00 am to facilitate traffic management during the run,” read the notice.

File image of KeRRA Director General Jackson K. Magondu.

KeRRA advised motorists and residents to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes.

The authority said motorists can use the Cooperative - Gataka - Olkeri road from Magadi road, as well as the Matasia–Ngong–Karen route to get to their destinations.

Further, KeRRA apologized to members of the public for any inconveniences that will be caused by the traffic disruption.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate the public’s cooperation in supporting a safe and successful event,” KeRRA added.

The Ololua Forest Run is held annually in support of the conservation of the 681-hectare Ololua Forest located in Karen.

According to the organizers of the event, participants in the run can choose to run either 5 kilometers or 10 kilometers