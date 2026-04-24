Editor's Review Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi has voiced strong opposition to the planned Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu.

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi has voiced strong opposition to the planned Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu.

Speaking on Thursday, April 23, the legislator insisted that such a political gathering should only proceed with the full backing of local residents.

Atandi made it clear that the rally’s fate rests entirely in the hands of the residents.

"We are opposed to the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu. The rally can only happen if the residents of that particular area are interested in the rally and they want the rally to happen," he said.

This comes barely a day after the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja told the Linda Mwananchi rally organisers that they shared the responsibility of ensuring the rally in Kisumu is secure.

Appearing before the Senate Defence Committee on Thursday, April 23, he asked the leaders to ensure that they followed the law and cooperate with the police.

Kanja advised them to refer to what the Constitution of Kenya dictates about the right to peaceful assembly.

"I also want to request organisers; let us follow the law. Look at Article 37 of our Constitution; they even have a responsibility to ensure that there is peace," he stated.

File image of Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi

Kanja assured the Linda Mwananchi leaders and the organisers that the rally would be safe and would go on as planned without any interference.

"I want to assure that the meeting in Kisumu will be safe and secure. We will work together to ensure that everything will be okay. Those who want to attend are free to attend," he reiterated.

Elsewhere, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya cautioned the Linda Mwananchi faction against forming a political party.

Speaking on Wednesday, March 11, he said if the faction forms a party, it could reduce the united opposition's votes and inadvertently help President William Ruto get another term in the 2027 General Election.

Natembeya pointed out that the Linda Mwananchi wing is airing the same views as the opposition.

"It will be a disaster because the views they are expressing are views of the opposition, and as the opposition, we want to be united.

"If they branch off and form another wing of the opposition, they are going to reduce our votes and inadvertently help President Ruto to get another term. I greatly discourage that kind of direction," he said.

At the same time, Natembeya said the opposition is monitoring the situation within the ODM party as it develops.

He clarified that he is not part of the Linda Mwananchi faction, saying it is an internal ODM issue.

"I have never been to any of their events. This is an internal ODM issue and how they are relating to the government. For us who remained in Azimio, we are basically innocent bystanders, viewing how the events are unfolding, we hope it ends well," he added.