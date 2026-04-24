Editor's Review KUCCPS explained that it was not leaving any Kenyan behind.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS)on Friday, April 24, told Kenyans who scored Grade E in their KCSE between 2000 and 2025 that qualify to apply for government-sponsored courses.

KUCCPS stated that the students who attained mean grades of C (plain), C - (minus), D+ (plus), D (plain), D- (minus) and E qualify for TVET courses.

Form Four leavers with the aforementioned grades can apply for diploma and certificate programmes on the KUCCPS students portal.

"Are you a KCSE holder from the year 2000 to 2025? KUCCPS is looking for you to apply for courses in universities and colleges!

"With any grade from A to E, you can apply for TVET programmes. Form Four leavers from the year 2000 to 2025 can also apply! KUCCPS is leaving no one behind!" The notice read in part.

A file image of KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Wahome



The Placement Service invited those who fall into the category to register on the student portal and consider the available courses.

Applicants have been asked to submit their applications before Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

KUCCPS stated that the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) was also offering Diploma and Medical Programmes for those who are interested.

Those who sat their KCSE exam between the years 2000 and 2025 have also been asked to consider applying for Teacher Training Colleges -Secondary School Education programmes.

The advert by KUCCPS came amid an increasing demand for TVET courses among Form Four leavers.

In the past, students who scored Grade E in their KCSE were denied access to higher education, as diploma and certificate programmes were available for those who at least scored a D plain.

The new development allows Kenyans who had failed to proceed beyond secondary education to advance their academic qualifications.

Going through Certificate and Diploma courses can grant E students a chance to earn a Bachelor's degree.