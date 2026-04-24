Editor's Review Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga has called out Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi over remarks concerning the planned Kisumu Linda Mwananchi rally.

Kisumu Woman Rep Ruth Odinga has called out Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi over remarks concerning the planned Kisumu Linda Mwananchi rally.

In a statement on Friday, April 24, Odinga condemned the remarks, saying they were inappropriate for a public leader and contrary to democratic freedoms.

"It is deeply regrettable that an elected Member of Parliament, a leader entrusted with representing the people, would publicly declare that a political rally will not be allowed to take place in Kisumu.

"As the Member of Parliament representing the people of Kisumu - the very venue for the proposed rally - 1 cannot afford to sit on the fence while leaders attempt to set a very dangerous precedent. Kisumu is not a theatre for political chaos, as some would want to create a narrative to justify their intended acts," she said.

The exchange came after Atandi stated that the political gathering would not be permitted in Kisumu, calling the Linda Mwananchi team imposters.

"No imposter will be allowed into Kisumu. Kisumu City must remain a peaceful city," he stated.

File image of a past Linda Mwananchi rally

Atandi added that such a political gathering should only proceed with the full backing of local residents.

The lawmaker made it clear that the rally’s fate rests entirely in the hands of the residents.

"We are opposed to the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu. The rally can only happen if the residents of that particular area are interested in the rally and they want the rally to happen," he added.

Notably, the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja told the Linda Mwananchi rally organisers that they shared the responsibility of ensuring the rally in Kisumu is secure.

Appearing before the Senate Defence Committee on Thursday, April 23, he asked the leaders to ensure that they followed the law and cooperate with the police.

Kanja advised them to refer to what the Constitution of Kenya dictates about the right to peaceful assembly.

"I also want to request organisers; let us follow the law. Look at Article 37 of our Constitution; they even have a responsibility to ensure that there is peace," he stated.

Kanja assured the Linda Mwananchi leaders and the organisers that the rally would be safe and would go on as planned without any interference.

"I want to assure that the meeting in Kisumu will be safe and secure. We will work together to ensure that everything will be okay. Those who want to attend are free to attend," he reiterated.