Editor's Review Kenya Met warned residents at the Coast, Mount Kenya and Aberdare regions of flash floods and possible landslides.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned Kenyans on Friday, April 24, to expect heavy rainfall across most parts of the country between April 25 and 30.

Kenya Met stated that the rainfall will most likely lead to floods, flash floods and poor visibility.

The department disclosed that rain exceeding 20 millimetres is expected within 24 hours in Nairobi, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Eastern Lowlands, the Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

"The heaviest rainfall over these regions is likely to be received from Sunday, April 26 to Tuesday, April 28," the statement read in part.

The Weatherman revealed that the Cost Region is likely to continue experiencing heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours up to April 27. Additionally, the Department warned of strong winds and large ocean waves in the region.

File image of a flooded road.



"Strong southerly winds with speeds exceeding 25 knots (46.3 kilometres per hour) are expected over the Coast, Southern Lowlands, Northwestern and Northeastern Kenya.

"Large Ocean waves with heights of more than two metres are likely to occur in coastal waters," the statement continued.

Key areas of concern include Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kilifi, Garissa, Makueni, Machakos and Kitui.

Consequently, Kenya Met asked locals to exercise extra caution and be vigilant to avert injuries and death related to adverse weather conditions.

"Residents are advised to avoid driving through or walking through moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimise exposure to lightning strikes," the statement directed.

The Weatherman issued a specific warning to residents living in landslide-prone areas over the slopes of the Aberdare Ranges, Mount Kenya and other hilly areas to be vigilant.

In recent updates, most parts of the Coast region, including Mombasa and Kilifi, have experienced flooding, which has caused damage to property and disruption in livelihoods.



