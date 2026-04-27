Editor's Review "They pretend to be shedding tears at Raila's grave, yet when he was alive, they wanted him to die."

Mombasa Governor Adbulswamad Nassir, on Monday, April 27, hit out at the Linda Mwananchi Leaders Senator Edwin Sifuna and MP Babu Owino for visiting the grave of the late Raila Odinga in Bondo.





Governor Nassir accused them of being pretentious and shedding crocodile tears at Raila's residence, and alleged that some of them wished him dead when he was alive.





He called them out for purporting to defend the departed ODM Leader's legacy, yet they dumped ODM to shape their own political ventures.





"We honour the name of Baba, although we have naysayers; those who have left the party and pretend to be shedding tears at Raila's grave, yet when he was alive, they wanted him to die," Nassir stated.





The Governor made the statement after he declared that the new level four hospital being constructed in Kongowea would be named after the former Premier.





A file image of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir addressing ODM supporters.







He explained that the namong would honour the memory of Raila, who championed equal access to healthcare for all Kenyans across the country.





"This hospital will be named the Raila Odinga Kongowea Hospital. This is because Baba believed that every Kenyan should have access to medical care irrespective of their tribe or whether or not they are a shareholder," Nassir reiterated.





ODM Chair Gladys Wanga, who attended the groundbreaking ceremony, responded to conditions set by the Linda Mwananchi brigade for them to return to ODM.





A journalist had asked Wanga if she was willing to cave in to the demands from the dissenting faction for the party to award them their desired leadership positions within ODM.





"That is like a daylight dream. The ODM NEC already made its decision, and the delegates voted in the special NDC," Wanga stated.