Editor's Review The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has announced plans to summon all 47 county governors over challenges affecting municipal boards.

The Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations has announced plans to summon all 47 county governors over challenges affecting municipal boards.

The committee reached the decision following claims from municipal board leaders in Kisumu County, who painted a picture of strained relations and operational paralysis at the local level.

Appearing before the committee on Monday, April 27, the chairpersons, under the leadership of Lordvick Otieno, outlined what they described as a systematic erosion of their autonomy.

Representing boards from Maseno-Holo, Muhoroni-Chemelili, Kombewa-Bodi, Ahero-Awasi, Katitu-Pap Onditi, and Kisumu City, the officials argued that their legally established independence has been overtaken by excessive control from county executives.

They explained that while boards continue to pass resolutions on local governance matters, they often lack both the authority and financial capacity to implement them.

According to the officials, limited funding, sometimes as low as 30 to 40 percent of approved budgets, has crippled their ability to function effectively.

Additionally, municipal managers were accused of sidestepping boards entirely and working directly with County Executive Committee members, further weakening institutional structures.

Despite the weight of the allegations, the committee emphasized the need for verifiable evidence before proceeding with formal action.

File image of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Senators urged the officials to submit detailed documentation highlighting specific violations of the Urban Areas and Cities Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

"Even before you came, the committee was concerned about the implementation of the Urban Areas and Cities Act. Clearly, this will trigger that conversation.

"So, give us better particulars, as guided, so that even when we are discussing, we don't want to discuss rumours," Senator Catherine Mumma, the Committee Vice Chairperson, said.

Committee member Senator Peris Tobiko reinforced the call for substantiated claims, warning that unsupported accusations would not stand scrutiny.

"Do you have evidence of these allegations? If you don’t provide the evidence, this will be hearsay, and it will not hold water," she noted.

The committee, chaired by Senator Abbas Mohamed, has since resolved to summon Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o to respond to the concerns raised.

The move is part of a broader initiative that will see other governors and County Public Service Boards called upon to account for their adherence to urban governance laws.

"We have heard your case. We will subsequently invite the Governor of Kisumu (Prof.) Anyang’ Nyong’o and all other governors to address these issues. If there is a lacuna in the Act, we will amend it to fully streamline the municipal boards’ functions," Senator Abbas directed.

This comes days after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was summoned to appear before the Senate Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee over the eviction of tenants from Old Ngara Estate.

The committee's action came almost seven months after the governor reportedly failed to respond to a statement concerning the alleged unlawful removal of residents from the estate.

The matter was first raised in October 2025 by Nominated Senator Catherine Mumma, who questioned the forced eviction of six households from Old Ngara Estate on May 14 and June 18, 2025.

According to the statement, the evictions were carried out despite a conservatory order issued on May 30, 2025, by Justice Mohamed Kullow restraining such action.

Speaking on Thursday, April 23, Committee Chair Hilary Sigei said the committee had exhausted its patience after repeated attempts to secure the governor’s attendance.

He warned that if Sakaja fails to appear before the committee as directed, it will direct the Inspector General of Police to arrest the county boss.

"We have written to the Governor twice and waited seven months without so much as a reason for his absence. This committee will not be ignored. I want it on record, this is the final summons.

"The Governor must appear before us on 7th May 2026. If he fails to honour this summons, we will instruct the Inspector General of Police to facilitate his arrest and bring him before this committee. The days of treating Parliament with contempt are over," he said.