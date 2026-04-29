Editor's Review The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued an advisory to motorists following a landslide along the Iten–Kabarnet Road near Kolol.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued an advisory to motorists following a landslide along the Iten–Kabarnet Road near Kolol.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, KeNHA said the landslide was caused by the ongoing heavy rains across the country.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists and the public that, due to ongoing heavy rainfall across the country, a landslide has occurred along the Iten–Kabarnet Road near Kolol, blocking the affected section,” read part of the advisory.

The authority said efforts are currently underway to restore normal traffic flow along the busy highway.

KeNHA advised motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys to use the Iten–Eldoret–Eldama Ravine–Kabarnet route to reach their destinations.

File image of a landslide along the Iten-Kabarnet road.

“Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using Iten – Eldoret – Eldama Ravine – Kabarnet as an alternative route,” the authority stated.

Further, KeNHA urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site.

“KeNHA is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as necessary. The Authority appreciates your cooperation as it works to ensure the safety of all road users,” the advisory added.

This comes a day after the Kenya Meteorological Department advised Kenyans to prepare for continuous rainfall in most parts of the country for the next week.

In a public notice, Kenya Met revealed that rainfall will be experienced in most parts of the country between April 28 and May 4.

Rainfall is expected to continue in Nairobi, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region, the Coast, and Northeastern Kenya.

"Heavy rainfall events are likely in some areas within these regions," the Kenya Met Department disclosed.

Consequently, the Weatherman warned Kenyans of flooding, flash floods, reduced visibility on roads, rising river levels, and increased risk of landslides in hilly areas, including the Aberdare Ranges and Mount Kenya region.

The Department advised residents in the areas earmarked to receive rainfall to avoid walking through moving water and taking shelter under trees or near windows during storms.