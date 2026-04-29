Editor's Review The final group of 150 Kenyan police officers deployed under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has arrived back in the country.

The final group of 150 Kenyan police officers deployed under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has arrived back in the country.

According to a statement by the National Police Service (NPS), the officers landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday, April 28.

"The last contingent of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)," the statement read.

File image of the officers arriving at JKIA

The officers were accompanied by senior government and police officials who had earlier travelled to Haiti for official engagements with authorities there.

"The team is led by the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Mr.Douglas Kanja. The two had earlier travelled to Haiti for high-level engagements with Haitian authorities," the statement added.

The officers were received at JKIA by the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abraham Sing’Oei, Deputy Inspectors General Eliud Lagat and Gilbert Masengeli, alongside other senior officers.

File image of the officers arriving at JKIA

This comes days after another batch of 150 officers returned home after serving in Haiti.

In an update on Tuesday, April 21, NPS said the officers arrived at JKIA, where they were received by top security officials.

"The fourth contingent of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, has arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)," the service said.

NPS noted that the officers were led back into the country by a senior commander who had earlier travelled to Haiti for official engagements.

"The team is being led by the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Mr.Gilbert Masengeli, who had earlier travelled to Haiti for high-level engagement with Haitian authorities," the service added.

The officers were received by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, National Security Advisor Joseph Boinett, Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, and other senior officers.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior had explained that the withdrawal followed changes in the international security framework in Haiti.

"The phased withdrawal comes after the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2793 (2025), which transitions operations to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF), marking a new stage in stabilisation efforts," the statement read.

The ministry also highlighted the role played by Kenyan officers during their deployment in supporting local security efforts.

"During their deployment, Kenyan officers played a key role in supporting the Haitian National Police to combat gang violence and restore order.

"Their work included securing critical infrastructure such as the international airport, seaport, and major road networks, as well as reclaiming areas previously under criminal gang control," the statement added.

The ministry added that the mission also helped create safer conditions for civilians and humanitarian operations.

"They also enabled humanitarian access by ensuring safe movement for civilians and aid agencies, while contributing to the strengthening of local policing capacity and public confidence in law enforcement," the statement further read.