Editor's Review Kenya has received four rare Mountain Bongos from the Czech Republic, marking a significant step toward restoring the population of the endangered species.

Kenya has received four rare Mountain Bongos from the Czech Republic, marking a significant step toward restoring the population of the endangered species.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said the four Mountain Bongos arrived in the country on Tuesday night.

The rare species were received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Tourism CS Rebecca Miano, KWS Director General Erastus Kanga, and Czech Republic Ambassador to Kenya Nicol Adamcova.

“Tonight, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya welcomed four rare Mountain Bongos back home - a meaningful step forward for the species’ recovery.

“The reception was led by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, and Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Hon. Rebecca Miano,” read the statement in part.

File image of Mountain Bongos arriving at JKIA.

The four Mountain Bongos arrived on a KLM cargo flight from the Czech Republic, where they had been under the care of Zoo Dvůr Králové.

The four males now join a growing Mountain Bongo population at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy (MKWC).

“The conservancy is now home to 102 bongos, and the addition of these four males will play an important role in strengthening the gene pool.

“Their return is the result of years of planning under the National Recovery and Action Plan for the Mountain Bongo, and strong international collaboration,” KWS said.

Speaking during the reception, Ambassador Adamcova noted that the translocation of the mountain bongos reflects the long-standing partnership between the Czech Republic and Kenya in conservation.

Mudavadi, on his part, said the milestones demonstrate what can be achieved when policy, science, and collaboration come together in pursuit of a shared conservation goal.

This comes a year after Kenya received 17 rare Mountain Bongos from the United States (US).

In February 2025, KWS said the initiative is expected to boost wildlife preservation, create jobs, and improve local community livelihoods.

"Kenya has just welcomed back 17 mountain bongos from the USA, a monumental step in our conservation efforts! This initiative not only enhances our leadership in wildlife preservation but also aims to revive the critically endangered species, boosting their population and creating jobs while improving community livelihoods. As we grow the mountain bongo population, we anticipate more tourists and increased revenue for Kenya," KWS said.

CS Miano described the arrival of the mountain bongos as emotional and cool, noting that it is a double benefit for Kenya's tourism.

"It is a very blessed Sunday because we have a rare coincidence, because we are here to receive 17 mountain bongos who are coming to Kenya; it is a very rare breed, and I think our country is growing to another level.

"This is a double benefit for tourism and conservation, and I really want to thank everyone involved. It is a huge operation and something that I've never experienced," the CS said.