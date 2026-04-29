Editor's Review "Some of them have tried to vie for the presidency five times but have never won it."

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, on Wednesday, April 29, told the United Opposition leaders that they stood no chance of stopping President William Ruto's second term from coming to fruition.

Speaking during a meeting at State House, Governor Waiguru noted that if softer targets like the late Mwai Kibaki and former President Uhuru Kenyatta served two terms despite a fiery Opposition, then Ruto's second term was inevitable.

She argued that Ruto was smarter, more politically organised and had a better performance record than the United Alternative government leaders.

"Kibaki had some issues, but they did not succeed in stopping him, did they? We even held repeat elections for Uhuru, but they still failed to remove him.

"If you look at Kenya's history, do you think that Ruto is the President who will serve for only one term?" Waiguru chided.

A file image of Governor Anne Waiguru addressing guests at State House, Nairobi.

The Governor took a swipe at Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over his multiple unsuccessful stabs at the Presidency.

"Some of them have tried to vie for the presidency five times but have never won it. What makes them think that the time is now ripe, and that they can remove President Ruto from office?" Waiguru stated.

The County Chief assured the Head of State that Kirinyaga County was fully behind his reelection in 2027.

She stated that she has been listening to the ground and all they want is 'Tutam'. Waiguru intimated to have been having discussions with the United Opposition and exposed what she alleged was their true position on Ruto's fate in 2027.

"Yes, it is true that I speak to everyone across the political divide, because I like listening to what people think. Even they themselves know that they cannot remove Ruto from office," Waiguru reiterated.

On his part, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki hit out at DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua over his self-proclamation as the Mount Kenya Region Kingpin.

Kindiki and Waiguru spoke during a meeting between the President, the leadership and a section of Kirinyaga residents.

Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to developing the county and launched a bag of goodies, including several development projects.