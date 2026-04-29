Editor's Review Kenya Met predicted that some regions would experience rainfall throughout the day during the weekend.

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall advisory on Wednesday, April 30, ahead of the Labour Day celebrations.

In a weather forecast update issued on its official social media handle, Kenya Met told Kenyans to expect heavy rainfall in Central and parts of the Rift Valley.

"As we prepare for the Labour Day celebrations and the long weekend, rainfall is expected to continue in several parts of the country, especially over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast, and Northeastern Kenya.

Kenya Met explained that areas in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley will receive rain in the morning, showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and showers in the evening.

In North Western Kenya, the region will receive rains over a few places, showers and thunderstorms over several places and showers over a few places.

A file image of vehicles submerged in floodwaters.



The same weather pattern is expected in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South Eastern Lowlands and the North Eastern region.

The Weatherman predicted showers in the Coast region in the morning, afternoon and at night in a few places.

Meanwhile, some areas in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area are still grappling with the aftermath of the heavy rains that pounded the region on Tuesday.

The rains resulted in flooding in Ruai, Kahawa and some estates in the outskirts of the Central Business District (CBD).

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers were deployed for search and rescue operations in Nairobi after more than 100 homes were submerged by flood waters in Karasani and other residential estates.

Earlier, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed one fatality in Nairobi in connection with the floods. The 29-year-old victim was swept away by floodwaters near Turner's club in Nairobi.

The government has asked Kenyans to exercise extra caution during the rainy period. It also urged those living in flood and landslide-prone areas to relocate to higher ground.