Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions set to affect parts of nine counties, including Nairobi and Kisumu, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions set to affect parts of nine counties on Thursday, April 30.

In a notice on Wednesday, April 29, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In the Nairobi Region, areas in Langata including Muiri Lane, Panda Mart, Galleria Mall, KWS Headquarters, Langata Barracks, Jambo Estate, KRA Langata, Shree Cutch, and Samaj will be affected between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Other affected areas are Tamarind, Daisy Park, Dorothy’s Park, West Park, CALE Unfracture, Phenom Park, Phenom Estate, Carnivore, KWS Club, Trident Park, Serene Gardens, KRA Estate Langata, Camp David and adjacent customers.

Also in Nairobi, parts of Donholm and Savannah will experience outages during the same hours, affecting Total Energies Donholm, Family Bank, Equity Bank, Co-op Bank Donholm, Tigoni, Mate Plaza, Mima Centre, and New Donholm.

Old Donholm, Equity Afya Hospital, Mara Savannah, Savannah, Greenfields, Sunrise, Donholm Phase 5, Donholm Phase 8 Harambee Sacco Estate, Oyster Village and adjacent customers will also be affected.

In Kajiado County, the Rongai area will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including parts of Magadi Road from Total Petrol Station and Shell Petrol Station, Olerai School, Kware Market, Nairobi Women Hospital, Ronga Link, Church Road, Nyotu Police, Olemotondo, Green Castle, Maasai Mall, Rubis Rongai and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, Chulaimbo will experience power interruption from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., affecting Chulaimbo Hospital, Masaba Hospital, Ojola and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Nyeri County will also be affected, with areas around Kagumo High and Kirichu set to experience outages from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Kagumo High School, Kirichu Market, Ndurutu, Kiganjo Estate, Kiganjo Sewage, Gachika High School, Kang’ong’a, Ndathi-Ini, Wangi Water, Rosa and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, parts of Runda will face power disruption between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., affecting Erysian Resort, Runda Farm, Runda Mhasibu, Kasarini and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, areas along Kirima Road and Old Mugoya will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Kilima Road, Maweni, Kongowea, VOK, Old Mugoya, Ziwa la Ngombe, Bombolulu, Bungoni, Sheikh Khalifa, Yasmin Waters, Bombolulu Workshop, Double Laundry, Bandari Quarters, Marionist Catholic Church, Hakika Flats and adjacent customers.

In Tana River County, parts of Vibao Viwili and Hurara will be affected between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., covering Parts of Vibao Viwili, Hurara and adjacent customers.

Kwale County will also see outages during the same period in Mwachema and Tiwi Sokoni, including Mwachema, Tiwi Sokoni, Tiwi Mabriver, Tiwi Beach, Amani Tiwi, Hillpark, Ras Kikakdini, Kombani, Matuga Bethany, Matuga KSG, Maganyakulo, Waa, Ngombeni, Kiteje, Coast Calcium and adjacent customers.

In Taita Taveta County, the entire Taveta Town area will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Taveta Town, Timbila, Darajani, Cessi, Rekeke, Kimala, Mata, Jipe, Eldoro, Kitobo, Madarasani, Murka and adjacent customers.

Additionally, the whole of Kirumbi, including Kajire and Mwambiti, will also experience outages within the same hours.