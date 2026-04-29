Editor's Review The interview on Radio Jambio was cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna reacted with laughter on Wednesday, April 29, after Radio Jambo cancelled an interview with him scheduled for Thursday, April 30.

Sifuna confirmed that his interview on the Radio Jambo Breakfast Show scheduled for 7 a.m on Thursday, April 30, had been called off due to unavoidable circumstances.

He shared a screenshot of the show's producer, only identified as Martin NK, informing him of the changes and offering an apology.

"Good afternoon, Senator. Unfortunately, we are not able to run the Radio Jambo interview tomorrow morning as initially planned.

"This is due to unavoidable circumstances. Apologies for any inconvenience," the message read in part.

A file image of a screenshot of the message allegedly sent to Senator Edwin Sifuna by a Radio Jambo show producer.

However, according to Sifuna, there were no 'unavoidable circumstances' but a higher power in play to stop the interview.

"Radio Jambo is claiming unavoidable circumstances, but if you know, you know. It is even better because I will watch Arsenal getting whooped without the pressures of waking up early," the Nairobi Senator Stated.

Sifuna was to be interviewed on the Gidi na Ghost show. He had even shared a poster of the show on his social media.

At the time of publishing this article, Radio Jambo had not confirmed the new developments as alleged by the embattled ODM Secretary General.

Many Kenyans looked forward to the interview. A section of Kenyans floated an idea to him to host a Space on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other Kenyans accused the government of being behind the 'unavoidable circumstances', but stated that nobody could stop the inevitable: Sifuna's growth in popularity across the country.

The interview would have a wide reach, as a recent Geopoll trend report listed Radio Jambo among the top two most-listened-to Swahili Radio Stations in the country.