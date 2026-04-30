Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has ordered the release of all motorbikes impounded over minor traffic violations.

The government has ordered the release of all motorbikes impounded for minor traffic violations.

The directive was issued by Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Wednesday, April 29.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the directive is part of efforts to streamline enforcement while strengthening collaboration between security agencies and boda boda operators across the country.

“As Labour Day approaches, the Government recognises that honest work is not a crime. All bodaboda motorbikes detained on account of minor offences to be released,” the ministry stated.

The Ministry noted that the directive applies to motorbikes detained for non-serious offences and other regulatory non-compliance that do not pose significant public safety risks.

File image of Interior PS Raymond Omollo.

The offences include: failure to wear helmets or reflective jackets, lack of valid insurance, minor licensing issues and improper parking.

The Ministry of Interior mentioned that the National Police Service has been directed to facilitate the release of the motorbikes.

Further, the Ministry said the Boda boda leadership will support the police in verifying the owners of the motorbikes.

“The National Police Service has been instructed to facilitate the immediate and structured release of the affected motorbikes. Boda boda leadership structures across counties will support verification processes to ensure owners reclaim their motorcycles efficiently,” the ministry said.

This comes days after PS Omollo announced that the government plans to enlist boda boda operators as security informants.

Speaking on Saturday, April 18, in Kisumu County after a meeting with stakeholders from the boda boda sector, PS Omollo said the operators offer the last-mile transport connection and interact with millions of Kenyans daily.

PS Omollo noted that the boda boda riders can identify criminals and inform police officers to take appropriate action.

“We have also discussed the need for us to have a close working relationship with our security sector officials, the police, and our national government administration officers, for purposes of better management of security, whether it is in terms of intelligence sharing.

“The Boda Boda sector transports and moves many people, and they are able to pick up who the criminal elements are, who is planning what, who is going to which particular place, or the other. And so far, there has been a very good working relationship,” said PS Omollo.