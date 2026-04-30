Editor's Review Finidi George took charge of Enyimba in September 2023 and immediately delivered. The early numbers speak for themselves: three continental matches, three wins, six goals scored, nothing conceded.

Finidi George took charge of Enyimba in September 2023 and immediately delivered. The early numbers speak for themselves: three continental matches, three wins, six goals scored, nothing conceded.

Fans tracking Nigerian football through the 1xbet app could see the consistency building before the domestic season had even started.

How Finidi Started – and Why It Matters

The NFF originally viewed Finidi's appointment as preparation for a future national team role. Three CAF Confederation Cup wins with less than a month of training already challenged that timeline.

The route to the final qualifying round:

A tight 1-0 away win over Senegal's Diambar FC.

A dominant 3-0 home win, 4-0 on aggregate.

A composed 2-0 victory over Libya's Al Ittihad – played under logistical chaos, with legs reversed due to venue complications.

Each clean result compressed qualification odds further, pushing Enyimba from outsider to genuine contender in live markets.

A Player's Career That Shapes a Coach's Eye

Finidi is one of the best players his generation produced on the African continent.

Achievement Details Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria, 1994 Eredivisie title Ajax UEFA Champions League Ajax, 1995 Clubs Ajax, Betis, Mallorca, Ipswich

His focus is entirely on getting Enyimba back where it belongs – a club with two CAF Champions League titles and eight league championships.

Fellow coaches Amapakabo and Boboye have already won the Nigerian championship, but Finidi doesn't measure himself against others. The 4-0 aggregate defeat to Wydad Casablanca was a reality check – a far more resourced opponent. For those tracking African football through 1xbet for pc, results like this define a team's realistic ceiling in CAF competition.

Work first, talk later – and based on his first months at Enyimba, that's exactly what Finidi George is doing.



