Editor's Review

The global online sports betting industry is projected to reach $49.74 billion by 2026 and $92.49 billion by 2031. Understanding odds and markets is the foundation of informed betting.

The global online sports betting industry is projected to reach $49.74 billion by 2026 and $92.49 billion by 2031. Understanding odds and markets is the foundation of informed betting.

Platforms like Afropari offer a wide range of pre-match and in-play markets – a good starting point for exploring how different formats work.

The Three Odds Formats

Betting sites express event probability in three formats, usually switchable in account settings:

  • Decimal – the most common format online. Odds of 2.50 return 2.50 units per 1 staked (stake included). Implied probability: 1 ÷ 2.50 = 40%.
  • Fractional – traditional format. Odds of 3/1 mean 3 units profit per 1 staked. Implied probability: denominator ÷ (numerator + denominator).
  • American (moneyline) – +250 means 250 units profit on a 100-unit stake; −150 means 150 units must be staked to win 100.

The Bookmaker Margin

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Every set of odds includes a built-in margin (overround/vigorish): the sum of implied probabilities exceeds 100%, with the excess being the bookmaker's profit.


Market typeTypical marginNotes
Match result (1X2)4-7%Lowest margin, most competitive
Both teams to score6-9%Simple yes/no market
Over/under 2.5 goals5-8%
High liquidity
Asian handicap3-5%Often, the lowest margin available
Correct score15-25%High margin due to pricing complexity
First goalscorer15-20%Wide outcome range
Anytime goalscorer8-12%More outcomes than BTTS

Comparing odds across platforms reduces the margin's impact. Even a 0.10 difference in decimal odds matters across many bets. 

Setting Clear Session Limits

Responsible betting tools are standard on licensed platforms. Deposit limits (daily/weekly/monthly), session time alerts, reality checks, and self-exclusion options. Use them. Stake 1-5% of your bankroll per bet: a $50 weekly budget at 2% per bet gives 50 bets before the bankroll is exhausted.