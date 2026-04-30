The global online sports betting industry is projected to reach $49.74 billion by 2026 and $92.49 billion by 2031. Understanding odds and markets is the foundation of informed betting.
Platforms like Afropari offer a wide range of pre-match and in-play markets – a good starting point for exploring how different formats work.
The Three Odds Formats
Betting sites express event probability in three formats, usually switchable in account settings:
- Decimal – the most common format online. Odds of 2.50 return 2.50 units per 1 staked (stake included). Implied probability: 1 ÷ 2.50 = 40%.
- Fractional – traditional format. Odds of 3/1 mean 3 units profit per 1 staked. Implied probability: denominator ÷ (numerator + denominator).
- American (moneyline) – +250 means 250 units profit on a 100-unit stake; −150 means 150 units must be staked to win 100.
The Bookmaker Margin
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Every set of odds includes a built-in margin (overround/vigorish): the sum of implied probabilities exceeds 100%, with the excess being the bookmaker's profit.
|Market type
|Typical margin
|Notes
|Match result (1X2)
|4-7%
|Lowest margin, most competitive
|Both teams to score
|6-9%
|Simple yes/no market
|Over/under 2.5 goals
|5-8%
|High liquidity
|Asian handicap
|3-5%
|Often, the lowest margin available
|Correct score
|15-25%
|High margin due to pricing complexity
|First goalscorer
|15-20%
|Wide outcome range
|Anytime goalscorer
|8-12%
|More outcomes than BTTS
Comparing odds across platforms reduces the margin's impact. Even a 0.10 difference in decimal odds matters across many bets.
Setting Clear Session Limits
Responsible betting tools are standard on licensed platforms. Deposit limits (daily/weekly/monthly), session time alerts, reality checks, and self-exclusion options. Use them. Stake 1-5% of your bankroll per bet: a $50 weekly budget at 2% per bet gives 50 bets before the bankroll is exhausted.