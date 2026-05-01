May 01, 2026 at 07:45 AM

Editor's Review The Jubilee Party has invited interested candidates to apply for its ticket in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

The Jubilee Party has invited interested candidates to apply for its ticket in the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a statement on Thursday, April 30, the party announced the move after the seat was officially declared vacant by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The party outlined the application process for aspirants seeking to contest under its banner, and set the deadline for Monday, May 4.

"We hereby invite all persons interested to vie in the by-elections through the party to register through our portal, http://www.aspirants.jubileeparty.ke, on or before the end of day, Monday 4th May 2026," the statement read.

The party added that applicants must meet all stipulated conditions and complete the necessary payments as part of the nomination process.

"All interested persons must fulfil all the requirements contained in the application forms and pay a non-refundable fee," the statement added.

In terms of nomination fees, men are required to pay Ksh200,000, women Ksh100,000, and youth Ksh50,000, while persons living with disabilities are exempted from paying any fee.

The Jubilee Party also confirmed that its internal nomination exercise will be overseen by its elections board, with assurances of a transparent process.

"The National Elections Board (NEB) will conduct free and fair nominations on the 9th May 2026 and the winner shall be issued with a nominations certificate in accordance with the party constitution," the statement further read.

File image of Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta

This comes a day after the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) opened applications for polling clerks ahead of the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency party primaries.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the party said the recruitment aims to support the smooth conduct of its internal electoral process.

Successful applicants will play a key role in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and credibility during the primaries.

"The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) invites qualified and competent individuals to apply for the position of Polling Clerks for the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency Party Primaries," the statement read in part.

According to the announcement, applicants must meet several minimum requirements, including being registered voters within Ol Kalou Constituency and holding at least a diploma from a recognized institution.

The party also emphasized the need for individuals of high integrity who can remain impartial and perform effectively under pressure.

Prior experience in election processes will be considered an added advantage.

The selected polling clerks will be tasked with critical responsibilities at polling stations, including voter identification and verification, assisting with general polling station operations, counting and tallying votes, and ensuring that the entire voting process runs smoothly and transparently.

DCP has set a tight application deadline, requiring all submissions to be made by April 30, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Applicants are instructed to send their applications as a single PDF document via email, attaching copies of their national identification card, academic certificates, and voter registration details.

The party noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.