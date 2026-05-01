Editor's Review Today, workers in Kenya gather in pain and disrespect - Gachagua

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, on Friday, May 1, assured Kenyan workers that he stood with them in the challenges they face at the hands of the current regime.

Gachagua opined that Kenyans gather in pain and disrespect on a day when other labourers across the world gathered in recognition, struggle and solidarity.

He attributed their pain to President William Ruto's administration, which he accused of imposing harsh taxes that render their efforts almost meaningless, adding that there was nothing to celebrate today.

"Today, workers in Kenya gather in pain and disrespect; they stand at the intersection of a mutilated payslip and a dwindling economy. They are overworked, overtaxed and underpaid, besides being disrespected," Gachagua wrote.

The former Deputy President renewed his promise to liberate Kenyans' payslips if he formed the next government.

A file photo of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

However, he stated that he could not deliver on the vow alone and called on the electorate to help him by making the right decision in the upcoming election.

"We started a journey to liberate your payslip and give you dignity in the end. The cause is on, and your future stands on trial on 10th August 2027. We must get back to better conditions for our workers!" Gachagua reiterated.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thang'wah shared the DCP Leader's sentiments and stated that Kenyans had laboured enough.

Thang'wah shared a cryptic message in a poster that rebranded today as 'Wantam Day' instead of 'Labour Day'.

The President is expected to propose changes to the minimum wage during his speech in this year's celebrations.

Kenyan workers, through the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K), are pushing for a 23 percent increase in the minimum wage, citing a spike in inflation and unfavourable economic conditions.

The law allows the Head of State to adjust the minimum wage every two years. The last time it was reviewed was in 2024, when the minimum pay was raised by six percent.