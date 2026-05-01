Editor's Review The construction of the Bomas of Kenya International Conference Centre (BICC) is now expected to be completed by September this year.

The construction of the Bomas of Kenya International Conference Centre (BICC) is now expected to be completed by September this year.

The Senate Committee on Roads, Transportation, and Infrastructure was informed of the new timeline during an inspection visit at the facility on Thursday, April 30.

“The new international convention facility, to be known as the Bomas of Kenya International Conference Centre, is expected to be completed by September this year. Once complete, it will be the first of its kind in the East African region,” the Senate said in a statement.

The completion of the construction of BICC was initially expected to be completed by April this year and be used for the 2026 Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit scheduled for May 11 and May 12, 2026.

Speaking during the inspection, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua noted that the project forms part of a broader strategy to boost Kenya’s conference tourism, attract global investors, and create employment opportunities for thousands of Kenyans.

File image of the Senate Committee on Roads, Transportation, and Infrastructure inspecting the construction of BICC.

“The project is part of a broader strategy to boost Kenya’s conference tourism and attract global investors, while creating employment opportunities for thousands of Kenyans,” he said.

Nominated Senator Peris Tobiko, on her part, emphasized the project’s broader impact, saying it will elevate Nairobi’s global standing.

“This development is repositioning Nairobi not just as a capital city, but as a regional socio-economic hub and gateway for global commerce, diplomacy, and high-level engagements,” she said.

Once completed, the landmark facility will feature a high-level presidential pavilion capable of hosting up to 30 Heads of State.

It will include a convention hall with a capacity of 5,000 participants, a ballroom accommodating 1,500 guests, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 3,500.

BICC will also feature a presidential pavilion and a hospitality zone with multiple hotels, retail spaces, and complementary facilities.

The complex will also be linked to the Raila Odinga International Stadium, enabling seamless movement during major events.

The new completion timeline comes after the government shifted the venue for the 2026 Africa-France Summit after it emerged that the facility would not be ready in time to host the event.

The new development was disclosed to Members of Parliament during an inspection by the National Assembly Committee on Tourism and Wildlife at the site on Wednesday, April 22.

Lawmakers were briefed that ongoing construction works would not meet the strict timelines required for the summit.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa confirmed the delay, noting that despite steady progress, the facility will not be ready before the event.

"Our inspection has established that the works will not be completed within the stipulated timeframe," Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba, who led the committee during the visit, said.