Editor's Review Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd. has announced a temporary disruption of water supply in several parts of the city.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd. has announced a temporary disruption of water supply in several parts of the city.

In a notice on Friday, May 1, the company said the outage stems from a burst along the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete pipeline in Gigiri.

"Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd. wishes to inform the public of a temporary water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas in the city, following a major burst on the NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete transmission pipeline at Gigiri," the notice read.

According to Nairobi Water, the affected areas include Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upperhill, and Ngong Road.

Other affected areas are Madaraka, Nairobi West, Uthiru, Karen, Kibera, and Lang'ata.

The agency assured that efforts to restore water supply are currently underway, with technical teams deployed on-site to address the issue.

"Repair works are currently underway, with teams from Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply. Water supply is expected to resume by 6:00 AM on Saturday, May 2, 2026," the notice added.

File image of Nairobi Water offices

Nairobi Water also outlined measures to support residents during the outage, including water conservation and access to emergency supply services.

Residents have been advised to use available water sparingly, while water bowser services remain accessible for priority needs through the *260# service option.

Nairobi Water also assured the public that water quality and health standards are being maintained during the restoration process.

"Nairobi Water regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers as efforts are made to restore normal supply," the notice concluded.

This comes weeks after the utility company announced the completion of major repair works on a transmission pipeline that had been damaged by recent floods.

In an update on Monday, March 16, the company said the damaged pipeline along Outering Road had been fully restored, allowing water supply to resume in several affected estates across the city.

"We are pleased to announce that the major transmission pipeline along Outering Road, which was damaged by recent floods, has now been fully repaired and restored," the notice read.

Nairobi Water also indicated that water supply had already resumed in several estates that had experienced disruptions due to the damage.

"Water supply as per our distribution schedule has resumed to all previously affected areas, including Buruburu (Phases 1 & 2), Kariobangi South & North, Dandora, parts of Mathare, and surrounding estates," the notice added.