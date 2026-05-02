Editor's Review Gachagua says he supports AFC Leopards, and has never bothered about European soccer.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, says he is not an enthusiast for the top-flight football in Europe.

In a chat with the BBC, the former deputy president explained that his decision stems from the cruelty of colonialists to Kenya back in the day.

He noted that he comes from the lineage of those the British terrorised when they colonised Kenya.



"I don't engage with the issues of colonialists. Those people hurt us. My parents were there. I therefore don't follow European soccer. I am not there," he said.

Gachagua, however, underscored that he is a football fan, revealing that he is a supporter of local side AFC Leopards.

File photo of DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua.

He said he has remained a loyal fan of the football club from time immemorial, and supports it to date.

"I have been a supporter of AFC for a long time. We used to watch their matches at City Stadium, and sat at the terraces where real fans sat gathered, and I have remained a supporter to date, because when I take a position to support something, I stick with it," he said.

Contrary to Gachagua's remarks, European football is followed by many Kenyans.

President William Ruto is also among them, being a fan of EPL giants Arsenal FC.

A while back, the president pledged to upgrade Masinde Muliro Stadium to international standards.

He announced that the national government had taken over the construction of the 40,000‑seater facility, which hosted the 2024 Madaraka Day celebrations.

Previously under county management, Ruto said the stadium would be developed into an ultra‑modern venue capable of attracting top‑tier matches, including those from the EPL.

A day earlier, the president issued a stern warning to individuals accused of grabbing public land around the stadium.

He noted that unnamed persons were obstructing the stadium’s expansion by holding and developing land adjacent to the facility.

Ruto urged them to vacate voluntarily, cautioning that the government would otherwise enforce eviction to secure the project’s progress.