Editor's Review According to police, Dr Job Obwaka was confirmed dead upon arrival at The Nairobi Hospital after collapsing in Kitengela.

Police in Nairobi have explained the circumstances in which Dr Job Obwaka.

The veteran gynaecologist, who was also a director at The Nairobi Hospital, breathed his last on Friday, May 2, at the age of 83.

According to the police, the deceased was rushed to the same facility after collapsing in Kitengela, as told by his family.

A police report sighted by Nairobi Leo indicate the deceased was in the company of a woman, a 45-year-old Beatrice Wangare, when he became unconcious.

"It was reported by Nairobi hospital security that today, 01/05/2026 at about 1900 hrs, Dr. Job Obwaka, a veteran kenyan gynaecologist and Nairobi hospital board director, had been brought into the facility by ambulance after collapsing in Kitengela where he had gone on personal errands in the company of Beatrice Wangare, believed to be a business partner," the report partly read.

He was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police immediately visited the facility to establish the facts around the death.

File photo of the late Dr Job Obwaka.

Without detailing the real cause of the doctor's demise, the officers observed that he had a history of health complications, which may have peaked when he was in Kitengela.

"NPS officers visited the facility where it was established that the deceased had a history of medical conditions, though the actual cause of death is yet to be established. The scene was documented and processed," the report added.





The body was admitted at the adjacent Lee Funeral Home ahead of postmortem.





Meanwhile, Wangare was immediatelt arrested and detained as a person of interest pending further investigations.





Obwaka’s death occurred weeks after his high‑profile arrest amid a leadership dispute at The Nairobi Hospital.





In mid‑March, he was detained by plain‑clothed officers while attending to patients, later arraigned at Milimani Law Courts alongside other directors to face charges including fraudulent registration, conflict of interest, and falsification of records.





Though briefly falling ill during proceedings, he was released on a Ksh5 million bond as the case continued, with the controversy drawing wider political attention over alleged attempts to influence the hospital’s management.