Police in Nairobi have explained the circumstances in which Dr Job Obwaka.
The veteran gynaecologist, who was also a director at The Nairobi Hospital, breathed his last on Friday, May 2, at the age of 83.
According to the police, the deceased was rushed to the same facility after collapsing in Kitengela, as told by his family.
A police report sighted by Nairobi Leo indicate the deceased was in the company of a woman, a 45-year-old Beatrice Wangare, when he became unconcious.
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"It was reported by Nairobi hospital security that today, 01/05/2026 at about 1900 hrs, Dr. Job Obwaka, a veteran kenyan gynaecologist and Nairobi hospital board director, had been brought into the facility by ambulance after collapsing in Kitengela where he had gone on personal errands in the company of Beatrice Wangare, believed to be a business partner," the report partly read.
He was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Police immediately visited the facility to establish the facts around the death.
Without detailing the real cause of the doctor's demise, the officers observed that he had a history of health complications, which may have peaked when he was in Kitengela.