Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that the 16th Mashujaa Day celebrations will be held at Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that the 16th Mashujaa Day celebrations will be held at Kamariny Stadium in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Speaking during a community empowerment initiative at Kamwosor Grounds on Saturday, May 2, he said preparations for the national celebrations were already underway.

"You said that Kamariny will not be built, but I want to assure you that a contractor is already on-site, proceeding with the construction," he said.

Murkomen added that the venue would be ready in time to host the country during the celebrations.

"We will be in Kamariny Stadium celebrating Mashujaa Day, and by then all the construction works will have been completed," he added.

File image of President William Ruto during the Mashujaa Day celebrations

Elsewhere, this comes a month after Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo toured Wajir County to assess the progress of key projects ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations set for June 1.

In a statement on Thursday, April 2, Omollo, who also chairs the Steering Committee on National Celebrations, inspected ongoing works and noted that preparations were steadily advancing.

He revealed that construction of the main stadium had reached 28 percent completion, describing it as a promising start but stressing the urgency of accelerating the pace of work.

"We are satisfied with the progress made so far, but we must now move with greater speed to ensure that all works are completed within the set timelines. This is a national event, and it must be delivered to the highest standards," he said.

Omollo reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering a successful national event through a coordinated, multi-agency effort, adding that teams on the ground were working continuously to meet set targets.

"We have brought together all relevant agencies under one coordinated framework to ensure seamless delivery. Every aspect of these preparations is being closely monitored to guarantee quality, safety, and timely completion," he added.

Beyond the stadium, Omollo highlighted ongoing improvements in infrastructure, including the expansion and upgrade of Wajir International Airport, enhancement of road networks, tightening of security arrangements, and preparation of accommodation facilities to handle the expected influx of guests.

Omollo further reiterated that the government’s strategy of rotating national celebrations across different regions was aimed at strengthening national unity while driving development in host counties.

"Taking national celebrations across the country is a deliberate policy to foster unity and ensure that every region benefits from national development. What we are seeing in Wajir is a clear demonstration of that commitment," he further said.

Omollo expressed confidence that all preparations would be completed in good time and encouraged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for the national event.

"We are confident that Wajir will be ready. I want to invite all Kenyans to join us here on 1st June as we celebrate Madaraka Day together as one united nation," he assured.