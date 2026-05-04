Editor's Review According to Sakaja, officials who approved developments on riparian reserves and flood-prone zones will be held accountable.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has urged political leaders to tone down rising political temperatures as the county steps up efforts to tackle flooding and restore order across the city.

Speaking on Sunday, May 3, he said county authorities have intensified operations against illegal developments erected on riparian land.

Sakaja noted that a number of encroached areas have already been reclaimed, with the exercise now extending to more locations, among them Kirichwa Kubwa in Kilimani.

"The work to reclaim riparian land is ongoing at high speed. We are recovering many areas, and as the rains continue, more structures built on riparian land are being identified and removed. This exercise is ongoing, and no one is being exempted," he said.

Sakaja said the intervention has also received support at the national level, citing the removal of part of the perimeter wall at State House Nairobi to allow natural water flow as one of the clearest examples.

He linked the current demolitions to the worsening flooding crisis in the capital, arguing that blocked waterways and poor planning have worsened the situation.

"We are facing serious flood challenges, not just in Nairobi but across the country, including the Tana River. People must take responsibility. You cannot block waterways and then complain about floods," he added.

At the same time, Sakaja indicated that officials who approved developments on riparian reserves and flood-prone zones will also be held accountable.

"Many people are currently losing parts of their property after receiving approvals and building on riparian land and floodplains. Whether this happened years ago or recently, planners and surveyors are expected to adhere to development regulations," he further said.

File image of a Nairobi County team led by Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja called on residents living in high-risk areas to move to safer ground, saying the recovery of riparian land forms part of a wider plan to improve drainage and sewer infrastructure across the city.

"In places like Grogan, we are losing lives. This should not be happening. People cannot continue living in dangerous zones. This is not about politics; it is about safety and saving lives," he stated.

Sakaja further appealed for calm, restraint, and tolerance in the political arena, while condemning recent violence witnessed at public gatherings.

"We need peace, stability, and tolerance. Violence is not the answer. As leaders, we must continue lowering political tensions and promoting unity. In a democracy, we may disagree, but we must respect each other’s right to be heard," he noted.

Elsewhere, the National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update over deadly mudslides and flooding that have hit several parts of the country, leaving at least 18 people dead.

In a statement earlier Sunday, the police said the ongoing rains have heightened the likelihood of disasters, urging Kenyans to exercise caution.

"As the country continues to experience sustained and heavy rainfall, the National Police Service continues to call for heightened caution amid increasing disaster risks in several regions," the statement read.

According to NPS, several counties have already been impacted by the disasters, with mudslides reported in parts of Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Kiambu counties.

"Recent reports indicate that mudslides have occurred in Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and Kiambu Counties, severely affecting multiple families, displacing households, and causing significant damage to property and infrastructure," the statement added.

NPS confirmed that the disasters have already claimed lives, highlighting the severity of the situation as rains persist across the country.

"The National Police Service has confirmed the loss of 18 lives as a result of these incidents, underscoring the grave danger posed by the ongoing weather conditions," the statement further read.

NPS noted that emergency response efforts are currently underway, with teams deployed to assist affected communities and prevent further casualties.

"Multi-agency teams are actively engaged in search and rescue operations, the evacuation of at-risk residents, the provision of emergency relief supplies, and the assessment of high-risk zones to prevent further loss of life.

"Even so, the public is strongly advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, particularly those living in landslide-prone or flood-affected areas," the statement concluded.