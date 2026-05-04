Editor's Review Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has dismissed claims of falling out with President William Ruto after he announced his exit from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has dismissed claims of falling out with President William Ruto after he announced his exit from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, May 3, Kang’ata described the President as a close personal friend.

He downplayed suggestions that his exit from the party was driven by personal differences with President Ruto.

Governor Kang’ata explained that his decision to leave UDA was purely political, rooted in differences over political structure.

“William Ruto is a very good personal friend. I feel so bad that some people are trying to put this as if it is a personal tiff, no, just like the way you have some political disagreements on matters principal, how you conceptualize leadership, and how to push ahead.

“I have nothing personal against President Ruto, and it is purely a small issue on political structure,” said the Murang’a Governor.

File image of Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata.

On whether he will vote for President Ruto in the 2027 General election, Kang’ata said he will make a decision at the right time.

“I will make the decision on whether I will vote for Ruto when the time comes, not now,” he stated.

At the same time, Governor Kang’ata opined that the UDA party will struggle in the Mt Kenya region in next year’s polls.

Governor Kang’ata observed that the ruling party has lost the support it had in the Mt Kenya region.

“I have seen how the politics is going on, and I think I am now convinced it will not end well for the UDA party, at least in my region,” he said.

Earlier, Kang’ata announced he will not seek re-election for the Murang’a governorship on the UDA Party ticket.

The governor said he had arrived at the decision after careful consideration, while indicating that he would at a later stage reveal the political platform under which he intends to defend his seat.

"I have no doubt to say that after careful reflection, I wish to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket. I will later, at a certain stage, communicate the platform, which I will present myself to the electorate," he said.

At the same time, Kang'ata stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as a break with the ruling party.

He said he would remain committed to his current responsibilities and continue cooperating with President William Ruto and the national administration for the remainder of his term.