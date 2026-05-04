Editor's Review Kang'ata indicated that consultations are still ongoing and that he is weighing several political options ahead of the 2027 polls.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang'ata has said he has not yet made a final decision on whether he will contest the next general election on a Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket.

Speaking on Sunday, May 3, he indicated that consultations are still ongoing and that he is weighing several political options ahead of the polls.

"For now, I am yet to make a decision. I have to think, consult, and then make a declaration. I have many options, I can join a political party," he said.

At the same time, Kang'ata clarified that he is not leaving the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at the moment, despite his differences with President William Ruto.

"I’m not leaving UDA now, come next general election. Two reasons: We differed on political strategy. After the investment conference we had in Murang’a, I decided that he (Ruto) is my friend, we have been together for a very long time since 2013," he added.

Kang’ata said he chose to address his concerns directly with Ruto, noting that after their discussions failed to produce an agreement, he opted to remain silent.

"Fairness demands that if you have an issue with your friend, he should not hear it on the streets; look for him. So I looked for him, and I gave him my view on how politics in my region should be pushed. We did not agree, then I decided to keep quiet since that time, around July 2025," he further said.

File image of Irungu Kang'ata

Earlier Sunday, Kang'ata announced that he will not seek re-election for the Murang’a governorship on the UDA ticket in 2027.

He said he had arrived at the decision after careful consideration, while indicating that he would, at a later stage, reveal the political platform under which he intends to defend his seat.

"I have no doubt to say that after careful reflection, I wish to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket. I will later, at a certain stage, communicate the platform which I will present myself to the electorate," he said.

Kang'ata stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as a break with the ruling party.

He said he would remain committed to his current responsibilities and continue cooperating with President William Ruto and the national administration for the remainder of his term.

"However, until then, I will remain a disciplined and committed member of the UDA party. I will continue to serve diligently in my capacity and to cooperate with the national government in delivering development to our people. I will remain loyal to the President and also to the party during the remainder of this term," he added.

Kang’ata also moved to clarify that he has no ambitions for the national executive office, saying his political interest is confined to retaining the Murang’a top seat.

"I do not intend to vie to become the President of Kenya, nor do I want to become the Deputy President of this country. Therefore, my interest and his interest do not conflict, strictly speaking. Mine is only to defend my Murang'a seat," he further said.