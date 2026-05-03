Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power maintenance outages that will affect parts of four counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power maintenance outages that will affect parts of four counties on Monday, May 4.

In a notice on Sunday, May 3, the company said the outages will affect selected areas in Nairobi, Kericho, Uasin Gishu and Kirinyaga counties.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect Kingara Road from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Customers in Kingara Rd, Kingara Close and adjacent areas are expected to be without electricity during the maintenance period.

In parts of Kericho County, electricity supply will be interrupted in parts of Litein Town from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

The affected areas are Kapsenetwet, Chemoiben, Kabartegan, Kapminchiywet School, Botoni Village, Former PC Cheluget and adjacent customers.

In parts of Uasin Gishu County, the outage will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Kamoret and Sambut. Areas set to be affected are Kamoret, Kamagut, Sambut, Sunrise and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In parts of Kirinyaga County, the planned maintenance will affect Karaini and Old Kangaita between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas are Karaini Mkt, Kamuruana Village, Mutuma Block, Rutui TBC, Kangaita Kwa Eliud, Old Kangaita Mkt, Kangaita Pri, Kangaita T/Fact and adjacent customers.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Kenya Power informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.