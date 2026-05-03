Editor's Review Irungu Kang'ata has announced that he will not seek re-election for the Murang’a governorship on the UDA ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Irungu Kang'ata has announced that he will not seek re-election for the Murang’a governorship on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, May 3, the governor said he had arrived at the decision after careful consideration, while indicating that he would at a later stage reveal the political platform under which he intends to defend his seat.

"I have no doubt to say that after careful reflection, I wish to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket. I will later at a certain stage communicate the platform which I will present myself to the electorate," he said.

At the same time, Kang'ata stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as a break with the ruling party.

He said he would remain committed to his current responsibilities and continue cooperating with President William Ruto and the national administration for the remainder of his term.

"However, until then, I will remain a disciplined and committed member of UDA party. I will continue to serve diligently in my capacity and to cooperate with the national government in delivering development to our people. I will remain loyal to the President and also to the party during the remainder of this term," he added.

File image of Irungu Kang'ata

Kang’ata also moved to clarify that he has no ambitions for national executive office, saying his political interest is confined to retaining the Murang’a top seat.

"I do not intend to vie to become the President of Kenya, neither do I want to become the Deputy President of this country. Therefore, my interest and his interest, they do not conflict, strictly speaking. Mine is only to defend my Murang'a seat," he further said.

Notably, Kang'ata did not at any point mention the word 'Tutam' as he joined President William Ruto during his development tour in Muranga County.

Kang'ata, whom Ruto personally handed over the microphone to address Kiharu residents on Friday, April 24, steered away from matters of the 2027 polls.

Instead of engaging in chants that would call for a 'Tutam' response from the crowd, he came up with his own, highlighting his projects in the county.

"I want you to respond with 'power'. MYS! Kangata Care! EG! ECD! Inua Masomo! Inua Mkulima!" he charged the crowd as they responded as instructed.

Kang'ata made it clear that he attended the rally because he respected the Head of State and the Office of the President.

He also excused himself from joining Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki for most of their stops during their tour, citing his leg injury.

"As County Governor, I must give your position the respect it deserves. Even as you and your Deputy will be around today and tomorrow, I may be missing, but it is not out of contempt; I have a problem with my leg," he stated.

Kang'ata maintained that the relationship between Murang'a and the national government was important, and acknowledged that he needed help with industrialisation projects.

"It would be good if we could get industries which will create jobs for youths after they complete their education, and that is why we are pushing for the establishment of an industrial park, which requires support from the national government," he added.