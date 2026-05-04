Editor's Review Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has vowed to deal with cartels decisively if elected Nairobi Governor in the 2027 General Election.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has vowed to deal with cartels decisively if elected Nairobi Governor in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, May 4, Babu said his first priority upon assuming office would be to dismantle the cartels.

The ODM lawmaker noted that he would mobilize millions of Nairobi residents to storm the homes of cartel members and flush them out of the capital.

“I will want you to observe how I will lead Nairobians. The first people I am going for are the cartels. I am going to deal with these cartels decisively. Because these are the people who, if given a job they don’t want to work.

If you are given a job, do it, take your profit, let the services be delivered to Kenyans, but if you don’t do it, I will come for you. I have the people; if I come with 5 million Nairobians to your house, you will relocate to the village. That is how this thing should be done,” said Babu.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Babu defended his tough approach against cartels in Nairobi, arguing that leadership sometimes requires making difficult and unpopular decisions for the greater good.

“Leadership you must take certain decisions whether the people will be happy with it or not, and dealing with cartels it will be in the best interest of Kenyans,” he added.

Babu is among the politicians who have declared their interest in unseating the current Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, as Nairobi County boss in the 2027 general election.

Other politicians who have announced gubernatorial ambitions in Nairobi include: Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya, and former PS Irungu Nyakera.

Previously, Babu had expressed fears that the ODM Party might deny him a ticket to run for Nairobi governor.

The Embakasi East MP has since joined the Linda Mwananchi movement, which is opposed to the leadership of Oburu Oginga.