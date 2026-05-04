Editor's Review Four suspects have been arrested following a failed attempt to siphon jet fuel and sneak it out of Wilson Airport.

Four suspects have been arrested following a failed attempt to siphon jet fuel and sneak it out of Wilson Airport.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the arrests were made after detectives intercepted a suspicious vehicle within the airport.

"A covert attempt to siphon jet fuel and sneak it out under the cover of routine airport activity has been thwarted after sharp-eyed detectives from the Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Wilson Airport," the statement read.

The agency explained that the vehicle was detected after it was observed lurking within the airport, raising suspicion among officers on patrol.

"The drama unfolded when detectives intercepted a white Mitsubishi Canter, registration KBM 647D, lurking within the airport precincts," the statement added.

According to DCI, detectives discovered that the vehicle was carrying large quantities of jet fuel concealed in drums.

The agency noted that preliminary investigations linked the fuel to an aircraft undergoing maintenance at a hangar within the airport.

"While it tried to blend into the shadows of routine airport activity, the vehicle was carrying a heavy secret: four drums, each brimming with 200 litres of jet fuel.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the fuel had been drained from an aircraft stationed at the NASD hangar. The plane, operated by Airworks Aviation, was undergoing maintenance, providing the perfect cover for the fuel-thirsty predators," the statement continued.

File image of the jet fuel

According to DCI, the suspects’ plan was cut short before they could exit the airport after authorities intervened.

"However, their plan to fly under the radar crashed, as the law caught up with the suspects before they could make their unauthorised exit," the statement further read.

Further checks revealed regulatory violations involving both the cargo and those involved, leading to the arrest of four individuals now in custody.

"The alleged owner of the consignment, Gladys Ndumba Kanairo, was found to have no gate pass. At the same time, the vehicle itself lacked the mandatory authorisation from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to transport petroleum products.

"Kanairo, alongside the driver, Timothy Wambugu Maina, and two accomplices, Kennedy Njoka Kinuthia and Abdulmalik Musinga, were immediately arrested. They are currently undergoing processing as detectives prepare to parade them before the corridors of justice," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the impounded vehicle and the recovered jet fuel are being held as exhibits as investigations continue.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after authorities intercepted narcotics valued at over Ksh21 million in a major anti-drug operation at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the Kenya Police Service (KPS) said the seizure involved two separate consignments of methamphetamine that were being smuggled out of the country using deceptive packaging methods.

"A multi-agency team led by Anti-Narcotics officers has dealt a major blow to drug trafficking after intercepting two consignments of methamphetamine at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport," the statement read.

Authorities revealed that the first consignment was hidden in a highly sophisticated manner to avoid detection during screening processes.

"The first haul of 1,730 grams valued at Ksh13.8 million was cleverly concealed in items declared as car pistons at the airport, having originated from Tanzania and destined for the Philippines," the statement added.

In a related operation, investigators intercepted a second shipment traced to Juja, also en route to Philippines.

"In a related operation, a second consignment weighing 1,020 grams and valued at Ksh8 million, traced to Juja, was also intercepted en route to the same destination," the statement concluded.

Investigations are underway to track down and apprehend those behind the syndicate.